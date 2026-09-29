‘Wicker’ Star Reveals a Gorgeous New Look on the Red Carpet

Olivia Colman has had an incredible career with roles including “The Roses,” “Broadchurch,” “The Favourite,” and “The Crown.” Her most recent performance is in the romance film “Wicker,” in which she stars alongside Alexander Skarsgård. On the green carpet during the 22nd Zurich Film Festival in Zurich, Switzerland, on Monday, September 28, Colman debuted a very different look from just a few months ago.

Olivia Colman Transforms Her Appearance With Gorgeous Gray Hair

Getty Olivia Colman attends the “Wicker” premiere in Zurich

Her hair was notably longer, curlier, and gray, whereas she normally has a dark brown pixie cut. Colman looked gorgeous and confident as she posed for photos, embracing age and the changes that come with it, like gray hair, with grace.

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For the event, she wore all-white: a long top with dipped hem and trousers, which she paired with matching pointy-toe heels.

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Also on the red carpet was Skarsgård, whose black suit created a striking contrast with his co-star’s outfit.

Photos of Colman and Skarsgård were shared on the official Instagram page for “Wicker,” and allowed fans to react to their appearances. “She looks radiant. I (heart) Olivia Colman SOOOOOOO much,” a fan wrote. “Her outfit is simply stunning,” another person shared.

Other reactions include, “She looks absolutely incredible,” “They look stunning,” “We’re going to watch this so many times,” and “adore these two.”

In 2024, Colman discussed aging and her appearance in an interview with BBC Radio 2 host Vernon Kay. “Oh, I’ve had loads,” she said of getting Botox, People reports. “Yeah, it’s needles in your face,” she added of whether it was painful.

Olivia Colman & Alexander Skarsgård Discuss Their Roles in ‘Wicker’

Skarsgård and Colman have discussed their roles in the film, and there is a lot of excitement surrounding it. “I’ve never read anything like it before. It’s in my top three scripts that I’ve loved and I’ve done,” she told Variety in an article published on September 29. “It’s beautiful, funny and original. And yes, the only way you can sell it is by having a picture of Alex as a very sexy basket.”

The film is adapted from the book “The Wicker Husband” by Ursula Wills-Jones and directed by Alex Huston Fischer and Eleanor Wilson. Skarsgård also shared his thoughts on the role, which transformed his appearance. His woven body was created by Wētā Workshop, Variety reports.

“To be honest, I found it terrifying. I feel way more comfortable playing dark, twisted, demented characters,” he said. “This was a departure, and yeah, I was confused in the beginning about how to approach this. He’s so sweet, so tender and caring, and all those things that I can’t relate to personally.”

The experience of the film was so different for Colman, but it brought her closer to Skarsgård. “I’ve never done it before, but we’re in that magical world where we’re just talking to each other,” she said. “We got on very well, and giggled a lot. It was lovely to play those two people. Well, one person and a basket.”

The film will be released on October 23, and fans are already sharing their excitement online.