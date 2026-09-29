Gwyneth Paltrow Praised for Natural Beauty as She Posts Video of Herself Cooking

Gwyneth Paltrow turned 54 on September 27, and the day before, she shared a glimpse into her home life in a very real way. The “Iron Man” star posted a video on Instagram of herself making breakfast, and it took real effort, including peeling and shredding potatoes, picking leafy green chard from her garden, and cooking turkey sausage and eggs.

Gwyneth Paltrow Praised for Natural Beauty

It was a surprisingly normal moment for someone so famous, and she did it all in simple clothes with no makeup, as if she had just woken up. Paltrow shared her thoughts in the caption, writing, “Here we go again. Eggs, turkey sausage and potato skillet with rainbow chard greens from the garden.” Fans flooded the comment section with their thoughts, with many praising her cooking skills, and others commenting on her natural beauty.

“Love how you are unapologetically yourself, ie no make-up!!! gen u win!!!!” a fan wrote. “Wow a beautiful woman, goddess,” another person shared.

Other reactions include, “This breakfast is a real labor of love,” “Really enjoyed watching you cook. So natural and the food you made are so fresh and gourmet,” and “Love your cooking posts! And your garden!”

Gwyneth Paltrow Discusses Aging

Aging is not something Paltrow has shied away from, and she intends to embrace it. In a 2023 interview with Bustle, she spoke about being in her fifties. “Fifty was great. I was concerned I was going to feel a lot of grief or fear because I remember when I turned 40, the anticipation… I really flipped out,” Paltrow said. “I didn’t have that at all at 50. I was like, ‘I love my friends. I love my husband. I love my kids. Yeah, my job is hard. But this is good.’”

In an October 2023 interview with Today, she also spoke about menopause. “In our western culture, historically (menopause has been) a phase where women feel invisible and they feel relegated. In other cultures women aren’t treated this way — and don’t treat themselves this way,” she said.

But why speak about a subject not many women choose to discuss so openly? Paltrow wants to change the narrative around menopause and make it more normal to discuss. “I don’t want women to feel marginalized or embarrassed about a very beautiful biological chapter,” she said.

She continued, “I’m so much more interesting now than I was 20 years ago. I’m layered, I’m experienced, I’m full of so much more love. I’ve learned so much more.’ If we energetically answer that with our full strength and power, I think we change the game.”

Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals What She Found Intimidating About Aging

In her interview, Paltrow discussed how her hair and skin had changed with age, and that these changes were what she initially found intimidating about getting older. “I think that’s also why turning 40 was so jarring, because that’s when I started to notice crow’s feet and this and that,” she said. “It’s so interesting to me how until you have that, you somehow think you’re never going to have that. You think you’re going to be impervious, and it seems like this whole thing that other people are needlessly worrying about. Then you’re like, ‘Oh, my God, my face.’ So it’s double-pronged for me.”

Despite this, she has worked hard to embrace her changing appearance, her age, and who she is now, revealing that she is “also embracing this painful thing of not being young and beautiful.”