Vanessa Hudgens Opens Up About ‘The Most Important Thing’ In Her Life

Vanessa Hudgens shared the secret to her success. The “High School Musical” star spoke to US Magazine, revealing how she’s achieved so much in multiple avenues. Hudgens was promoting her involvement with Caliwater, of which she is a co-founder. The outlet caught up with her during a poolside event dedicated to the startup. Hudgens opened up on what’s most important to her despite all of the success she’s garnered. The actress also elaborated on her business ventures and family life.

Hudgens’ Caliwater co-founder, Oliver Trevena, raved about his business partner at the same event. The actress acknowledged her co-founder’s kind words but also maintained she didn’t have some grand secret. As she put it, her achievements have come from a certain single-minded approach.

Vanessa Hudgens Says She Doesn’t Believe In ‘Balance’

Vanessa Hudgens has had a long filmography, stretching back over two decades. However, the actress has not been seen onscreen since 2024’s “Bad Boys” sequel. Still, she has remained enormously busy. Hudgens is co-founder of brands Caliwater, A Star Is Born, and KNOW Beauty. The actress also personally promotes each brand, along with heading duties.

Hudgens’ dedication to her business ventures might make it appear as if the actress has put her film career on hold. But Hudgens revealed that it was by design. According to her, she is a very “present” person who completely throws herself into anything she’s pursuing at the moment. As such, her brand work is currently the top priority for Hudgens as far as her career is concerned.

The “High School Musical” star said she is “all or nothing” in how she conducts herself. Her business partner, Oliver Trevena, lauded Hudgens’ work ethic. Trevena had glowing words for his “best friend,” additionally calling her his “go-to therapist” and “dream partner,” who has been through “every struggle” with him.

Hudgens’ entrepreneurial work has made her one of the most successful high-profile celebrities in business. Along with retaining her A-list status, the actress has expanded her portfolio. The actress downplayed her process, saying she simply remains “present” and avoids being “overwhelmed.”

Vanessa Hudgens Wants Her Children To Know She Has Put Them First

Vanessa Hudgens, 37, has been married to former baseball player Cole Tucker, 30, since 2023. The pair first began dating in 2020 after Hudgens’ nine-year relationship with actor Austin Butler ended. Unlike her relationship with Butler, and earlier five-year romance with “High School Musical” co-star Zac Efron, Hudgens has kept her relationship with Tucker more low-key.

Hudgens and Tucker are parents to two children. The actress gave birth to their first child in July 2024, followed by another in November 2025. Neither partner has revealed either child’s name. According to Hudgens, what’s most important to her is that her children be aware she prioritised them.

“I just want my kids to always know that mom was there for them,” she said to Us Magazine. “That’s the most important thing I feel in life, honestly — being a parent and being there for your children and creating wonder for them.”