Anne Hathaway Reveals What Rihanna Taught Her About Maternity Style

Anne Hathaway is having plenty of fun with her maternity style, and she has Rihanna to thank for some of the inspiration.

The 43-year-old actress, who is expecting her third child with husband Adam Shulman, opened up about dressing her growing baby bump during an Oct. 2 appearance on “CBS Mornings.” Hathaway has spent much of her pregnancy promoting her packed lineup of 2026 movies, giving her plenty of opportunities to experiment with maternity fashion along the way.

When host Gayle King praised some of her recent red carpet looks, Hathaway immediately gave credit to Rihanna.

“I think that we have Rihanna to thank,” Hathaway said. “She changed the game!”

Hathaway explained that watching the singer embrace bold fashion during her own pregnancies encouraged her to approach maternity dressing with a little more creativity.

“When I saw her, what she was doing with her maternity style, I just realized that I just needed to use my imagination and go out there and have more fun,” she said.

Anne Hathaway Has Been Having Fun With Her Maternity Looks

Hathaway has taken that inspiration to several red carpets throughout her pregnancy.

During the conversation, King brought up the silk crop top and low-rise jeans Hathaway wore to the August premiere of “The End of Oak Street.” Hathaway, who wore the Prabal Gurung design with her baby bump on full display, admitted she was especially excited about the outfit.

“I was so excited for that outfit!” she said. “I was really, really, really excited to wear it.”

Her maternity fashion continued during the recent “Verity” press tour. For the film’s Sept. 29 New York premiere, Hathaway stepped out in a black Prabal Gurung mermaid gown with a sweetheart neckline, sequin detailing and sheer tulle.

Getty Anne Hathaway at The End Of Oak Street Premiere on August 09, 2026 in Burbank, California. (Getty Images)

The following day, she kept the all-black theme going for an appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show.” According to ELLE, Hathaway wore a sheer off-the-shoulder top with wide-leg black pants and open-toe heels. She finished the look with black sunglasses, silver jewelry and a dark wine-colored manicure and pedicure.

Hathaway also made sure to give a shoutout to her longtime stylist, Erin Walsh, for helping bring her maternity looks together.

Rihanna famously embraced her changing body through fashion during her own pregnancies. The singer told Vogue in 2022 that she wasn’t going to give up the fun of dressing up simply because she was pregnant.

Anne Hathaway Has Also Learned to ‘Chill Out’ About Her Career

Hathaway’s pregnancy comes during one of the busiest years of her career. “Verity” marks her fifth movie released in 2026, following “Mother Mary,” “The Devil Wears Prada 2,” “The Odyssey” and “The End of Oak Street.”

Speaking with CBS News, Hathaway admitted she initially wondered whether appearing in five movies in one year might be “a little bit” too much.

“That’s asking a lot of people to look at you for a long period of time,” she said.

However, Hathaway said her outlook on her career and fame has changed over the years. Rather than putting so much pressure on herself, she has learned to relax and enjoy where she is.

“I do think I have changed,” she said. “I think that I’ve chilled out, which I think was necessary. And I think I’m more open to the fun of it.”

That approach also appears to fit the stage of life Hathaway is in as she prepares to become a mother of three. She and Shulman, 45, already share sons Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6, and are now just weeks away from welcoming their newest addition.

For Hathaway, enjoying the moment has become more important than getting everything exactly right.

“It’s actually just about the feeling and the connection that you have with other people,” she said. “And I wish that I had figured that out earlier in my life but I’m so grateful that I did at all.”