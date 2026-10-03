‘Riverdale’ Star Camila Mendes’ Most Breathtaking Red Carpet Looks Over the Years — Photos

Gorgeous actress and producer Camila Mendes is currently enjoying a meteoric rise in Hollywood.

After making a name for herself playing Veronica Lodge in the CW Network’s teen drama series “Riverdale” from 2017 until 2023, she’s now a major movie star whose most recent credit was playing He-Man’s warrior ally Teela in this year’s “Masters of the Universe.”

With additional credits like 2020’s sci-fi rom-com “Palm Springs,” 2024’s rom-com “Upgraded,” and 2025’s comedy movie “Idiotka,” Mendes is regularly appearing on red carpets — and she’s proving to be quite the fashion icon.

In this piece, we’ll take you through Camila Mendes most breathtaking red carpet looks over the years.

Canary Yellow

Getty Camila Mendes at the 2019 Met Gala.

At the 2019 Met Gala in New York City, the theme was “Camp: Notes on Fashion.” Mendes undoubtedly got the memo about that, as she opted to wear a vibrant and flamboyant custom Prabal Gurung minidress. The canary yellow dress was covered in tiered ostrich feathers and anchored by a dramatic light blue all-in-one satin sash and train.

Ethereal & Crystal Encrusted

Getty Camila Mendes at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards.

In 2020 at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, Mendes cut an angelic and ethereal figure. She wore a striking Ralph & Russo Couture strapless gown with a crystal-encrusted corset top that flowed into sheer white tulle embroidered with metallic silver leaves.

Black Velvet

Getty Camila Mendes at the 2023 Venice Film Festival.

For the “One Night In Venice” photocall at the 2023 Venice Film Festival in Italy, Mendes went for a beautiful black velvet look. Specifically, she wore a sculpted black velvet Giorgio Armani Privé column gown with a deep plunge and an elaborate crystal-embellished halter collar that fanned across her shoulders like jewelry.

Mermaid Gown

Getty Camila Mendes at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

In Beverly Hills in 2024, at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Mendes wore another black velvet item. This time, it was a fabulous Tamara Ralph Couture mermaid gown with a sculptural gold metal and crystal bra-like floral rose bodice.

Romantic Goddess Vibes

Getty Camila Mendes at the 2024 Met Gala.

The theme at the 2024 Met Gala in New York City was “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” Mendes nailed it by wearing a stunning Altuzarra blush-pink sequin-covered gown with a ruffled floral-detailed halter neckline. She gave off romantic goddess vibes.

Mahogany Magic

Getty Camila Mendes at the 2026 Met Gala.

“Costume Art” was the simple theme at the 2026 Met Gala in New York City. Mendes again hit the nail on the head with an amazing custom Manish Malhotra floor-length mahogany chiffon couture gown with corset construction, sculptural knot detailing at the waist, and fabric draped over her shoulder.

Lady in Red

Getty Camila Mendes at the 8th NFL Honors.

In Atlanta, for the 8th Annual NFL Honors, Mendes was the ultimate lady in red. She opted to wear a fiery crimson Prabal Gurung gown with a deep plunging neckline, sculptural shoulder ruffles, contrasting black straps, and a daring thigh-high slit.

Sleek White Satin

Getty Camila Mendes at the U.K. premiere of “Masters of the Universe.”

For the United Kingdom premiere of her movie “Masters of the Universe” in London, Mendes looked divine. She wore a sleek white satin custom Anna October halter gown with a dramatic plunging neckline, knotted waist detail, soft draping, and a breezy skirt with a front slit.

Golden Girl

Getty Camila Mendes at the world premiere of “Masters of the Universe.”

At the world premiere of “Masters of the Universe” in Los Angeles, Mendes looked equally spectacular. She wore a custom Cong Tri coppery-gold sequined gown with a liquid-metal effect, a sophisticated halter neckline, and a dramatic flowing scarf train.

Casual & Chic

Getty Camila Mendes at the “Idiotka” premiere.

Finally, it’s Mendes look at the premiere of her movie “Idiotka” in New York City in 2026. She went for a casual and chic outfit, wearing an archival Chanel white ribbed tank top with the interlocking CC logo, paired with a wide waistband, and a voluminous black tulle maxi skirt.

If you’re interested in seeing Mendes’ upcoming work, you have a lot to look forward to. The gorgeous actress will star in the sports drama movie “Baton” later this year. She will also appear in the action crime drama thriller movie “Viva La Madness,” which is due for a 2028 release. The crime thriller “Tommy Karate” and drama movie “DED” are also on the horizon for her, but neither of those have confirmed release dates yet.

We look forward to seeing all of Camila Mendes’ upcoming work and can’t wait to see more of her looking fabulous on red carpets in the future.

Camila Mendes’ filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.