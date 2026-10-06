Jessica Alba Looks Absolutely Gorgeous Among Famous Friends at Paris Fashion Week — Photos

Beautiful actress and businesswoman Jessica Alba is currently in France for Paris Fashion Week — and the stunning star looks absolutely gorgeous as she mingles with her famous friends at the fabulous fashion event.

Alba, 45, attended the Zimmermann Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 show on Monday, October 5. There, she sat front row with a plethora of fellow stars and still managed to stand out.

The star of Marvel’s “Fantastic Four” and comedy sequel “Meet the Fockers” took to social media to share her experience in Paris with her fans. Her post included pictures of some of the aforementioned famous friends.

Jessica Alba Sat Between Naomi Watts & Uma Thurman in Paris

Jessica Alba shared her experience from the Zimmerman show at Paris Fashion Week with the 22 million followers on her Instagram account.

The post includes a carousel of six images and two videos. The first two photographs show Alba posing in a polished, monochromatic cream three-piece tailored ensemble from Zimmermann’s Fall 2026 “Trailblazer” collection. Then a video shows Alba posing with a fellow attendee. Next, a picture shows Alba sat between fellow actresses Naomi Watts and Uma Thurman, both of whom look beautiful. That’s followed by a photo and video of models walking the runway during the show. Then there’s one more snap of Alba, and the final image is a handwritten note that says “I love who I am when I’m in Paris.”

Alba’s caption on her post reads, “What an afternoon in Paris w @zimmerman -congrats on a beautiful collection 😍 #parisfashionweek.”

Other notable attendees at the same show included singer-songwriter Karen Elson, actresses Sarah Snook, Zoey Deutch, Eve Hewson, and Caitríona Balfe, and Hermès CEO Axel Dumas.

Alba’s fans, followers, and friends flocked to the post’s comments section to have their say on it.

Fans Fawn Over Alba’s Beauty & Outfit

Getty Jessica Alba.

The comments section of Jessica Alba’s post is full of messages from fans, followers, and friends who love the way she looks in her Paris photographs.

Alba’s “Honest Renovations” co-host Lizzy Mathis commented, “Awww love this 💛.”

One of Alba’s followers wrote, “🌹🔥❤️love all of this ❤️.”

Another follower posted, “The outfit looks great on you! ❤️🔥🙌👏👏👏👏”

Somebody else said, “I am Speechless…..🖍😍🥰🩷💖❤️‍🔥💠❤️‍🔥💖🩷💕🔥⚜️✨️👑✨️⚜️⭐️🪙⭐️🌌💯✔️🌹🕊🪽.”

“I always found you extremely beautiful and still today as gorgeous. It seems like the older you get the more your beauty stands out ❤️,” proclaimed another individual.

Someone else noted, “Magnificent woman you are.”

Last but not least, one Instagram user commented, “That looks like it fits you like a glove. It’s makes you look like a candy apple. 💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚”

Alba hasn’t acted on either the big or small screens since 2024 — her last credit came in the action thriller movie “Trigger Warning” that year. However, if you’re missing her, don’t fret.

The star will appear in several projects in the near future. They include the biographical sports drama movie “Maserati: The Brothers,” the action thriller film “The Mark,” the drama movie “A Tree Is Blue,” the mystery thriller television series “Confessions on the 7:45,” the action flick “Incógnito,” and the fantasy rom-com remake “13 Going on 30.”

We look forward to seeing them all.

Jessica Alba’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.