Keri Russell’s Daughter, 13, Shines During First Industry Event Appearance — See Her Fashionable Debut

Thanks to the fact that Keri Russell, 50, has been in show business for years, she’s made plenty of appearances at premieres, parties and other industry shindigs. However, the actress just showed up at an event held during Paris Fashion Week and her attendance was particularly notable due to the person she brought as her guest. That happened to her 13-year-old daughter, Willa Lou Deary.

Keri and Willa Looked Fabulous at the Louis Vuitton Show

Getty Keri Russell and Willa Lou Deary

Keri popped up at the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2027 fashion show at the Louvre on Tuesday, October 6, and was accompanied by Willa, who looked perfectly at ease while posing for the cameras alongside her famous mother.

Willa, whom Russell shares with ex-husband Shane Deary, also looked like she was an experienced pro as she walked behind her mom, even though it was the teen’s first time making an appearance in front of the type of sizable crowd that had gathered for the event.

Getty Willa Lou Deary and Keri Russell

Getty Keri Russell and Willa Lou Deary

When it comes to the style-related choices the duo made for the fashion show, they both looked perfectly put together and absolutely fabulous. And even though Keri is known for her light brown curls and Willa’s hair is darker and straight, E! News still noted that the star’s daughter “looked to be the spitting image of her Emmy-nominated mom,” while “donning a light red skirt with a matching zip-up sweater, black heels, a red purse and a sleek ponytail.”

As for the actress, E! mentions that she “looked equally fashion-forward, sporting an oversized white button-up shirt, a short black skirt, black heels and, of course, a Louis Vuitton handbag.”

Considering how chic Willa looked at the Louis Vuitton show, and how she totally seemed to be in her element, it wouldn’t surprise us if we see her accompanying her mom to even more events in the future.

Keri Attempted to Make Willa a Fan of ‘Felicity’…and Failed

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While Willa is obviously willing to spend time with Keri during an industry event, the teenager wasn’t as thrilled to watch her mom’s breakthrough role in “Felicity.”

Keri — who also shares shares son River, 19, with Deary, and is mom to 10-year-old son Sam, who she welcomed into the world with partner Matthew Rhys — opened up about attempting to introduce her daughter to the show and revealed that it backfired in a way that she didn’t expect.

“My daughter, about a year ago — she’s kind of mature for her age, and she was bored one day. I said, ‘Hey, Willa, I did this show about this college girl, and you might think it’s cool. It’s really sweet,’” Keri recalled while sitting down for a chat on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in 2023. “I showed it to her. I put it on, and I downloaded an episode from Amazon or wherever you get it these days.”

Although countless fans have enjoyed the show since it first premiered in 1998, Willa did not. Keri explained, “After about 15 minutes, she turned it off and she went, ‘Ugh, mom, it’s so cringy.’ She was actually grossed out by me. I was like, ‘Oh, I thought you might like it.'”

Willa stood by her assesment and asked her mom, “Why would you think I’d want to watch your college experience making out with weird boys and stuff?”

Maybe Willa would prefer one of Keri’s other (less kissy) performances.