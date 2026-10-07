Mckenna Grace is Jaw-Droppingly Gorgeous in Recreation of Iconic ‘The Hunger Games’ Dress

Actress and singer Mckenna Grace is set to star in this year’s “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.” The movie is a prequel to 2012’s “The Hunger Games.”

Grace, 20, will play Maysilee Donner, a tribute from District 12 and the owner of the Mockingjay pin, as well as her twin sister Merrilee, in the film.

The movie releases on November 20, so promotion for it is starting. As part of that promotion, “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” and “Scream 7” star Grace has made quite the fashion statement.

“Elegance Is Authority: The Story, Style, and Power of Panem” is an official, pop-up fashion exhibition hosted by Lionsgate (the studio that produces and distributes “The Hunger Games” movies) at the Musée Rodin in Paris. The temporary public installation explores how fashion serves as a distinct language of political power and propaganda within “The Hunger Games” universe.

The actress attended the exhibition on Tuesday, October 6. There, she wore a spectacular recreation of the wedding dress worn by Jennifer Lawrence’s Katniss Everdeen in 2013’s “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.”

In the film, Katniss is forced to wear the dress for a televised interview. However, the dress has been altered so that it burns away to reveal a dark, winged Mockingjay dress underneath. It represents open defiance and transforms her into the visual symbol of the rebellion.

Grace took to social media to share her recreation of the dress with her fans.

Wearing the Dress Brought Mckenna Grace’s ‘Fangirl Dreams’ to Life

Mckenna Grace shared her incredible recreation of Katniss Everdeen’s iconic wedding dress with the five million followers on her Instagram account.

Her post about it includes a carousel of 14 photographs and one video. The collection includes eight snaps of Grace standing alone in the dress. There are also three pictures of her wearing the dress alongside her “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” co-star Joseph Zada. Additionally, there’s a picture of Zada posing alone, a screenshot of Grace posting on X about reading “The Hunger Games” back in 2018 (proving she’s a fangirl), and a shot of Jennifer Lawrence wearing the original dress in “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.” The video is a collage of footage from Grace’s evening in Paris, including plenty of her wearing the dress.

Taylor Swift’s 2012 song “Safe & Sound,” which featured on “The Hunger Games” soundtrack, plays over the post.

Grace’s Caption on Her Post Oozes Passion for ‘The Hunger Games’

Getty Mckenna Grace and Joseph Zada at “Elegance Is Authority: The Story, Style, and Power Of Panem.”

The caption on Mckenna Grace’s post begins, “I’m SUCH a massive fan of this franchise, so the opportunity to recreate something like this was so special. A huge thank you to the entire team that helped me get ready, and especially @mollyddickson who’s been helping me bring all my fangirl dreams to life for this press tour for months now hahah. I wanted to pay homage to Katniss, and this dress is so iconic, although the meaning of the look is not lost on me.”

It concludes, “What makes Katniss’s wedding dress so powerful to me is that it begins as a costume meant to turn her into a spectacle but she and Cinna turn it into something so powerful. It made me think of Maysilee’s refusal to let the Capitol strip away her humanity, “If you let them treat you like an animal, they will”. One of the things I love most about the hunger games is the characters determination to hold onto who they are even when others are trying to define them. It’s truly incredible just how much deep meaning and storytelling is told through these costumes alone, it was such an incredible night getting to celebrate the wardrobe of these films. I’m still pinching myself🥹.”

Grace’s fans and followers rushed to the comments section of her post to have their say on it.

Grace’s Followers Think She Is ‘Unreal’

Getty Mckenna Grace at “Elegance Is Authority: The Story, Style, and Power Of Panem.”

The comments section of Mckenna Grace’s post is teeming with lovely messages from her fans and followers. They all love how she looks in the recreation of Katniss Everdeen’s wedding dress.

Fellow actress Joey King commented, “Wow wow wow . You are unreal.”

One of Grace’s followers wrote, “The queen of whimsy magical beauty 🥹.”

Another follower said, “love you!!!! You deserve EVERYTHING.”

“Stunning ❤️‍🔥 I’m so happy for you, can’t even fathom what it must be like being a part of this franchise, when you’re also a fan of it and getting to pay homage to these characters like this, beautiful, so glad you got this opportunity 😭🤍,” posted somebody else.

One individual said Grace was “Elegance personified!”

Last but not least, one Instagram user commented, “Mckenna OMG you look beautiful 😍🤍.”

We have to agree that Grace looked absolutely astonishing in her beautiful dress.

As well as “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping,” the star has several other future projects confirmed. For starters, she will play Daphne Blake in the Netflix series “Scooby-Doo: Origins.” Additionally, she will appear in the drama film “The Official Mistress,” the psychological thriller “The Nowhere Game,” and the romance movie “99 Days.” Grace will also voice Daphne Blake in the animated adventure “Scoob!: Holiday Haunt.”

We will thoroughly look forward to seeing all of her upcoming work.

Mckenna Grace’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.