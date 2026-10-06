Sofia Vergara, 54, Wears Revealing Corset Dress During Paris Fashion Week

Sofia Vergara has her fans talking. The “Modern Family” star, 54, shared a post on Instagram that drew instant attention. Vergara’s post contained two pictures and a reel posing for the camera. The actress’s selfie drew the biggest response, as Vergara flashes a smile highlighting her figure-revealing dress. The other posts feature a better view of the Emmy nominee’s surroundings. Vergara has been part of Paris Fashion Week, and has shared multiple photos and videos of her participation.

Vergara was part of a dinner event, for which she thanked designer Mary Katrantzou. Her Instagram post features the actress preparing for the high-class gathering. Vergara also showed an inside glimpse of the dinner alongside other well-known names.

Sofia Vergara Flaunts Her Jaw-Dropping Dress For Paris Fashion Week

Sofia Vergara showed her timeless beauty in her Instagram post. The “Modern Family” star can be seen in a selfie, posing close to the camera. The image brings focus to her black-and-gold gown that features thin straps, a plunging neckline, and a fitted bodice with an ornate gold pattern running throughout. The dress has a fitted silhouette that hugged Vergara’s figure. The actress complete the look with a Bulgari snake necklace.

The even itself was part of a Bulgari dinner in Paris. Vergara shared multiple pictures with celebrities like Eiza González and Eva Longoria at the event. She was additionally accompanied by Beauline Beauty founder Fajer Fahad and senior Hermès executive Michael Coste. The high-profile dinner was one of the many activities that Vergara has engaged in over the past week.

Vergara has offered fans regular updates on her Instagram, with commenters fawning over her look. Admirers have complimented her perfect fashion sense and ability to steal focus. The images highlight the extravagance of the event, as Vergara’s peers wear equally luxurious brands in each post. The actress had a wonderful time with her friends, at one point seen laughing and cuddling up to one another for a dinner-time selfie.

The “America’s Got Talent” judge has kept busy attending various fashion shows while endorsing her partnerships. Vergara has credited Bulgari, Hermès, and Stéfère Jewelry in her post, and is seen flashing those brands in her posts. Her involvement has drawn attention from both fans and fashion outlets.

Sofia Vergara Takes Fans Along For France Trip

Sofia Vergara isn’t shy about sharing her activities on social media. The 54-year-old cut a chic look in Versailles, wearing a navy blue off-the-shoulder top with loose-fitting jeans and black sunglasses. The actress was accompanied by friends and family for the trip.

Vergara shared a reel of her having an outdoor meal at Versailles. The post included a gorgeous berry-topped dessert she and her friends enjoyed during the day. Her outing involved stopping at the Palace of Versailles. Among the attendees was her son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara. The 35-year-old, whom she shares with first husband Joe Gonzales, posed for the camera next to an acquaintance.

Vergara has amassed nearly 36 million on Instagram. Her fanbase regularly engages with the actress’s posts. The “America’s Got Talent” star keeps her followers entertained with frequent updates on her life. The Paris Fashion Week photos reflect the kind of upscale lifestyle that Vergara has worked hard to attain.