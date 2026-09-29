Candace Cameron Bure Breaks Silence on Being a Grandma After Grandson Was Born 10 Weeks Early

Former 90s child star and Hallmark alum Candace Cameron Bure has broken her silence on becoming a first-time grandma. The Great American Family beauty’s son, Lev, and his wife, Elliott, have welcomed a son who was born 10 weeks early and weighed only three pounds. Elliott and Lev shared that they are the proud parents of a baby boy, Bond Leo Bure, the other day. Now the “Full House” star made her own announcement regarding the newest addition to the Bure family.

Candace Cameron Bure Speaks Out on First Grandchild

Taking to Instagram, the Season 18 “Dancing With the Stars” contestant made her own baby announcement. Bure posted the same carousel of photos as her son and daughter-in-law but wrote her own caption.

“Introducing our grandson Bond Leo Bure 💙🦁 August 4, 2026 Baby Bond was born 10 weeks early weighing 3 lbs. For the next 6 weeks NICU doctors, nurses and mom and dad were amazing in their care and love for him. He’s thriving and is finally home,” read the beginning of the caption.

Bure went on to open up about her love for her first grandbaby. “I had no idea the love I would have for my grandchild. It’s a love like no other, beyond anything I imagined. My heart is so full 💗. Bond is surrounded with so much love, by his devoted and incredible parents, aunt and uncles and his 2 sets of grandparents. Not to mention allllll of his extended family and friends.”

The “Fuller House” star ended her message with some sweet words for those who knew about Bond and shared prayers for the precious little guy.

“To those who knew, thank you for all your prayers 🙏🏻 and love. 💝 What a blessing we’ve been given,” she expressed.

When Lev and his wife Elliott announced Bond’s birth and his journey, Bure hopped into the comments of the social media share to write, “Bond Leo is a miracle baby 😭🙌🏼🙏🏻❤️ Our hearts could not be more full of love. You and Lev are the most amazing parents – and we are here for every minute of it 🙌🏼❤️ We love you all sooooooo much 💙🩵💙”

Baby Bond isn’t the only grandchild that Bure and her husband of 30 years, Valeri Bure, are welcoming this year. Their daughter, Natasha Bure Perry, and her husband, Steven Perry, are expecting their first child any day now.

Candace Cameron Bure Takes On ‘Special Forces’

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While off-screen, Bure’s soaking up every ounce of being a grandma, on-screen, she has taken on a whole different challenge in “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” Season 5. Bure admitted before the show premiered that she nearly quit.

Bure explained that she didn’t know if she could or even wanted to keep going, calling the experience “physically the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life.” The actress also referred to it as “exciting” and “brutal.”

In the end, Bure pushed through and was very proud of herself for finding the fight to keep going. It was not an easy task. Bure’s happy she chose to be part of the reality TV show, insisting she learned a whole lot about herself, especially her weaknesses.

“Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” puts a group of celebrities through some of the harshest training, based on real-life military challenges, designed to push them to the brink.

Fans can catch Bure on “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” on Thursdays at 9/8c on Fox.