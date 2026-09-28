A Cozy Fall Escape Awaits With 4 Romantic Hallmark Movies Airing Tomorrow — Sept. 29

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the picture-perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies Hallmark fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for tomorrow, Tuesday, Sept. 29. After you’re done binging episodes of “Golden Girls,” “The Waltons,” “Reba” and “Gilmore Girls” in the morning, grab a blanket and get settle in to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘To Philly with Love’ – 2 p.m. Eastern Time / 1 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “To Philly with Love” below:

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The official synopsis for “To Philly with Love” (per the Hallmark Channel): A teacher and an archivist decode Revolutionary War-era love letters, taking them on a thrilling journey through Philadelphia where they uncover history – and discover a love story of their own.

Starring Rebecca Dalton and Stephen Huszar.

“To Philly with Love” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on April 18, 2026 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual Spring Into Love programming event.

‘Autumn Dreams’ – 4 p.m. Eastern Time / 3 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “Autumn Dreams” below:

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The official synopsis for “Autumn Dreams” (per the Hallmark Channel): With big plans to leave their small Iowan town, teenage loves Annie (Wagner) and Ben (Egglesfield) elope. Their big city plans are halted, though, when Annie’s parents have the marriage annulled, and Annie stays behind in Iowa to help her family. Fifteen years later, when Annie is engaged in Iowa and Ben is engaged in New York, they discover that their annulment was never finalized. Annie and Ben reunite to make their divorce legal, but find themselves reminiscing about what could have been if they had stayed together. As romantic feelings resurface, Annie and Ben must decide if their past love could also be their destined future.



Starring Jill Wagner and Colin Egglesfield.

“Autumn Dreams” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 3, 2015 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual Fall Harvest programming event.

‘Falling for Vermont’ – 6 p.m. Eastern Time / 5 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “Falling for Vermont” below:

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The official synopsis for “Falling for Vermont” (per the Hallmark Channel): When a best-selling author decides to escape the media frenzy, her plan goes awry when a she’s caught in a thunderstorm and crashes her car. Found wandering with no memory and no ID, the town doctor (and a single dad) offers up his guest house until her memory returns. But as she blends seamlessly into their family life, she must decide if the life she’s been living is the life she wants.

Stars Julie Gonzalo and Benjamin Ayres.

“Falling for Vermont” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on September 23, 2017 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual Fall Harvest programming event.

‘Flip That Romance’ – 8 p.m. Eastern Time / 7 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “Flip That Romance” below:

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The official synopsis for “Flip That Romance” (per the Hallmark Channel): Rival house flippers, Jules Briggs (Julie Gonzalo) and Lance Waddell (Tyler Hynes), renovate dual sides of a duplex and rekindle an old romance.

Starring Julie Gonzalo and Tyler Hynes.

“Flip That Romance” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on March 16, 2019 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual Spring Fever programming event.