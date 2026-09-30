Royal Romance & Cozy Winter Escapes Await With 4 Hallmark Movies Airing Tomorrow — Oct. 1

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the picture-perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies Hallmark fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for tomorrow, Thursday, Oct. 1. After you’re done binging episodes of “Golden Girls,” “The Waltons,” “Reba” and “Gilmore Girls” in the morning, grab a blanket and get settle in to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘Royal Matchmaker’ – 2 p.m. Eastern Time / 1 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “Royal Matchmaker” below:

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The official synopsis for “Royal Matchmaker” (per the Hallmark Channel): A struggling NYC matchmaker is hired by a king to find his son a suitable wife in time for a national celebration. As the clock ticks towards her deadline, the matchmaker finds him the perfect wife — only to realize that she’s fallen in love with him!

Stars Bethany Joy Lenz, Will Kemp and Brittany Bristow.

“Royal Matchmaker” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on March 24, 2018 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual Spring Fever programming event.

‘Love on the Slopes’ – 4 p.m. Eastern Time / 3 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “Love on the Slopes” below:

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The official synopsis for “Love on the Slopes” (per the Hallmark Channel): NYC-based copy editor, Alex, is sent to Ridgeline Resort, an extreme sports outpost, to write a story for a travel writing competition. At first, she fails at everything – much to the chagrin of Cole, an extreme sports enthusiast who thinks this city girl should head back to New York. But when Alex offers to assist Cole with his local arts festival, he reluctantly obliges to be her guide as she faces her fears doing one extreme sport after the next.

Stars Katrina Bowden and Thomas Beaudoin.

“Love on the Slopes” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on January 6, 2018 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual Winterfest programming event.

‘The Wedding Cottage’ – 6 p.m. Eastern Time / 5 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “The Wedding Cottage” below:

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The official synopsis for “The Wedding Cottage” (per the Hallmark Channel): A wedding guide creator must convince an uninspired artist and owner of a special wedding cottage to renovate the run down cottage to host a contest winning couple for their dream wedding.

Starring Erin Krakow and Brendan Penny.

“The Wedding Cottage” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on April 15, 2023 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual Spring Into Love programming event.

‘Winter in Vail’ – 8 p.m. Eastern Time / 7 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “Winter in Vail” below:

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The official synopsis for “Winter in Vail” (per the Hallmark Channel): Chelsea inherits a house in Vail. She meets Owen and gets a much needed break. Together, they put on Strudelfest to highlight the charm of Old Vail.

Starring Lacey Chabert and Tyler Hynes.

“Winter in Vail” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on January 4, 2020 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual Winterfest programming event.