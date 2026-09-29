Love Is on the Menu With 4 Heartwarming Hallmark Movies to Watch Tomorrow — Sept. 30

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the picture-perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies Hallmark fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for tomorrow, Wednesday, Sept. 30. After you’re done binging episodes of “Golden Girls,” “The Waltons,” “Reba” and “Gilmore Girls” in the morning, grab a blanket and get settle in to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘Groundswell’ – 2 p.m. Eastern Time / 1 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “Groundswell” below:

Play

The official synopsis for “Groundswell” (per the Hallmark Mystery): On the heels of a personal and professional setback, Chef Emma travels to Hawaii where she meets Ben, a handsome, reclusive surf instructor whose lessons help her to regain her footing.

Starring Lacey Chabert and Ektor Rivera.

“Groundswell” originally premiered on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on August 21, 2022.

‘Love, Romance & Chocolate’ – 4 p.m. Eastern Time / 3 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “Love, Romance & Chocolate” below:

Play

The official synopsis for “Love, Romance & Chocolate” (per the Hallmark Channel): New York accountant Emma Colvin is heartbroken when her boyfriend leaves her before their planned romantic getaway to Belgium for Valentine’s Day. Convinced by a friend to go alone on the trip, Emma has the adventure of a lifetime when her Belgian innkeeper introduces her to renowned chocolatier, Luc Simon. Luc and his fellow chocolatiers are in the midst of a competition to create the most romantic chocolate in Belgium for the upcoming Belgian royal wedding. He discovers her kitchen skills and soon she’s immersed in the competition and a budding romance develops.

Starring Lacey Chabert, Will Kemp, and Brittany Bristow.

“Love, Romance & Chocolate” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on February 16, 2019 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual Countdown to Valentine’s Day programming event.

‘My Secret Valentine’ – 6 p.m. Eastern Time / 5 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “My Secret Valentine” below:

Play

The official synopsis for “My Secret Valentine” (per the Hallmark Channel): A young woman takes advice from the chalkboard notes that her mysterious house rental tenant leaves when a slick sales rep arrives with plans to buy her family’s prized winery.

Starring Lacey Chabert and Andrew Walker.

“My Secret Valentine” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on February 3, 2018 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual Countdown to Valentine’s Day programming event.

‘Pumpkin Regatta Romance’ – 8 p.m. Eastern Time / 7 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “Pumpkin Regatta Romance” below:

Play

The official synopsis for “Pumpkin Regatta Romance” (per the Hallmark Channel): When their fathers refuse to move past a disagreement, Nadine, daughter of the boat shop owner, and Ethan, a pumpkin farmer, team up to heal the feud and revive the town’s Pumpkin Regatta.

Starring Mishael Morgan and Corey Sevier.

“Pumpkin Regatta Romance” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on September 26, 2026 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual Fall Into Love programming event.