Get Ready for a Cozy Fall Movie Marathon With 8 Hallmark Movies Tomorrow, Including an All-New Premiere — Oct. 3

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the picture-perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies Hallmark fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for tomorrow, Saturday, Oct. 3. After you’re done binging episodes of “Golden Girls,” “The Waltons,” and “Reba” in the morning, grab a blanket and get settle in to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘The Good Witch’s Family’ – 8 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “The Good Witch’s Family” below:

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The official synopsis for “The Good Witch’s Family” (per the Hallmark Channel): Life is going well for Cassie as she settles into marriage with Middleton Police Chief Jake Russell and as stepmom to Brandon and Lori. But evil soon blows into town in the form of Cassie’s long-lost cousin Abigail, who whips up wickedness like a tornado. The once peaceful Russell family bickers night and day; Jake is fired after an argument with the Mayor over a bridge expansion; and Martha, the Mayor’s wife and town busy body, walks out on her long marriage. As the town divides further over neighborhood expansion, Cassie is drafted to run for Mayor. With in her once-happy marriage, her family is unraveling, and Abigail’s diabolical “double, double, toil and trouble” is the apex of Cassie’s misery. What’s a good witch to do?

Starring Catherine Bell, Chris Potter, and Sarah Power.

“The Good Witch’s Family” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 29, 2011.

‘Love on the Sidelines’ – 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Love on the Sidelines” below:

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The official synopsis for “Love on the Sidelines” (per the Hallmark Channel): Laurel Welk is an out of work aspiring fashion designer who lands a job as a personal assistant to superstar quarterback Danny Holland. Holland’s been sidelined with an injury and the last thing he wants is a female assistant, particularly one who knows nothing about football. But the two opposites strike a bargain and agree to work together on a trial basis. While Laurel struggles to master her job, knowing she’s in way over her head, Danny struggles to maintain his star image even though he’s concerned his injury might impact his career. Things get even more complicated when employer and employee start to notice there’s more to the other than meets the eye… and what they find is love on the sidelines.



Starring Emily Kinney and John Reardon.

“Love on the Sidelines” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on January 16, 2016.

‘Falling Together’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Falling Together” below:

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The official synopsis for “Falling Together” (per the Hallmark Channel): Natalie tries to bring feuding neighbors together in her new condo building. Her unexpected ally is the building’s super who prefers to avoid getting involved.

Starring Ashley Williams and Paul Campbell.

“Falling Together” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on September 21, 2024.

‘Autumn at Apple Hill’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Autumn at Apple Hill” below:

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The official synopsis for “Autumn at Apple Hill” (per the Hallmark Channel): Elise is trying to keep her family inn afloat when the CFO of a major hotel chain checks in as a guest. Is he there to enjoy the fall season or try to take over her beloved inn?

Starring Erin Cahill and Wes Brown.

“Autumn at Apple Hill” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 5, 2024.

‘Love, Fall & Order’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Love, Fall & Order” below:

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The official synopsis for “Love, Fall & Order” (per the Hallmark Channel): When Claire goes home to save her dad’s annual Fall Fest on her family’s pumpkin farm, sparks fly with an old rival – the opposing lawyer she now faces in court.

Starring Erin Cahill and Trevor Donovan.

“Love, Fall & Order” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 12, 2019.

‘October Kiss’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “October Kiss” below:

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The official synopsis for “October Kiss” (per the Hallmark Channel): Poppy Summerall is hired near Halloween as a temporary nanny by Ryan Lawson, a widowed, work-obsessed executive. Through a series of adventures, the eternally optimistic Poppy sets out to teach Ryan and his two young children what’s important in life – unconditional love, family and the joy of everyday occurrences.



Starring Ashley Williams and Sam Jaeger.

“October Kiss” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 17, 2015.

‘A Knight to Remember’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT (ALL-NEW)

Check out the official preview for “A Knight to Remember” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Knight to Remember” (per the Hallmark Channel): A statue of an English knight arrives in Chicago for an art exhibit. While cleaning the statue, museum conservator Emily impulsively kisses the statue, bringing him to life.

Starring Julie Gonzalo and James Trevena.

“A Knight to Remember” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 3, 2026.

‘Good Witch Halloween’ – 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Good Witch Halloween” below:

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The official synopsis for “Good Witch Halloween” (per the Hallmark Mystery): With Halloween fast approaching, Cassie and the town of Middleton are hard at work preparing for the annual Harvest Festival. This year, Cassie is transforming Grey House into a delightful haunted house, and when a handsome stranger checks in, the family suddenly find themselves on edge.

Stars Catherine Bell, Bailee Madison, Catherine Disher and James Denton.

“Good Witch Halloween” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 24, 2015.