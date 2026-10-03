Ashley Williams Shares Touching Words For Hallmark Fan Favorites After Epic Dance Party Fundraiser ‘Angels’

Ashley Williams has shouted out her beloved Hallmark pals, Jonathan Bennett and Melissa Peterman, after they served as emcees at her annual Alzheimer’s fundraiser. The “Much About Love” star took time to show her appreciation for Peterman and Bennett weeks after the annual Dance Party to End ALZ event and for a very good reason.

Ashley Williams’ Sweet Words for Jonathan Bennett and Melissa Peterman

Taking to Instagram, Williams shared a carousel of photos from the annual event featuring the “General Hospital” star and the “Happy Place” star having so much fun. Each photo showed Peterman and Bennett bringing their comedic side to their emcee duties.

In her caption, Williams gushed over her hilarious friends and the amazing job they did at the event. She also made it clear how grateful she was to both Bennett and Peterman.

“It’s a big deal to ask your friends for help. Each time we’ve asked @jonathandbennett and @melissapeterman to MC the Dance Party to End Alz, I’ve sent the email saying to myself: “they’ll never be free. How could they possibly make this work?” Two working actors on multiple tv shows — how can they commit to a night in LA months in advance. Even a week out from the Dance Party I was thinking one of them would have a conflict and not be able to do this for us this year,” she began her message.

Williams didn’t stop there either as she went on to add, “But they showed. On time. With costumes, and hilarious ideas for how to keep the night fun while raising money to fight against a devastating disease that has rocked many people in the audience. And it worked. We raised 300k that night!! 😭😭”

She explained that the photos she included gave fans a bit of insight into what these “two angels” did for attendees that night. It was a night to remember, and one Williams declared was so much better thanks to Peterman and Bennett.

“They were weird, inventive, and sometimes a bit naked. It was more than we could have ever asked for. I don’t know how I could ever thank either one of you for what you did for Nikki and me that night. I’m crossing my fingers that you’ll be available again when I send the invite again for next year. I LOVE YOU BOTH SO MUCH. THANK YOU!!” she ended her caption.

Dance Party to End ALZ is a dance party founded by Kimberly Williams-Paisley. Williams and Nikki DeLoach host the annual event.

On September 13, the 9th annual Dance Party to End ALZ was held in Los Angeles. It was a pajama party fundraiser. Hallmark stars, such as Andrew Walker, Paul Greene, Sarah Drew, Tamera Mowry-Housley, and BJ Britt, were among the famous faces who performed at the fundraiser.

Fans React to Ashley Williams’ Shout Out to Beloved Hallmark Stars

Bennett hopped in the comments to write, “I’m just glad you picked photos where my abs looked good.” Williams responded that there literally weren’t any bad photos of him. Mowry-Housley left a red heart emoji in the comments section.

One fan chimed in to say, “They are the best team and absolutely put their all in to bring joy and laughter (just like you 😘).” “All of you are beautiful souls. 💜 Thank you for your generosity and fun loving spirit!” said a fan.

A different fan shared a lengthy note to Williams to let her know just how much she is appreciated, not just for her acting but also for the work she does for Alzheimer’s. The fan insisted Williams brings a certain magic to everything she does, and truer words were never spoken.

Meanwhile, Bennett and Peterman were referred to as “incredible humans” and “the best” people.