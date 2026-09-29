‘General Hospital’ Fan Favorite Lands Role on ‘Chicago Med’

Young soap star Scarlett Spears has blown up since her debut on “General Hospital” as Donna Corinthos, the youngest daughter of Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Carly (Laura Wright). The talented actress still appears on the ABC soap, but that’s not the only place where she’s showing off her acting skills.

‘General Hospital’ Star Scarlett Spears Lands Role on ‘Chicago Med’

Next week, Spears will appear on the Season 12 premiere of “Chicago Med.” The young actress was spotted in the trailer for One Chicago world. In the footage, fans are teased with glimpses of the new seasons of “Chicago Med,” “Chicago Fire,” and “Chicago P.D.”

Spears can be seen in a blink-and-you ’ll-miss-it moment as a sick patient sitting in a chair receiving treatment. Dr. John Frost (Darren Barnet) holds Spears’ hand as she looks frightened, and another doctor, whose face isn’t shown, stands beside them.

A synopsis for the “Chicago Med” Season 12 premiere doesn’t give anything away about Spears’ character or her storyline. The synopsis reads: “Gunshots at a wedding lead to chaos in the emergency department, Sharon Goodwin defends her job under the threat of being fired, and Hannah Asher makes a key decision while returning from maternity leave.”

Spears Instagram shared the trailer but also did not give away any specifics about her appearance. “Catch Scarlett on Chicago Med Season premiere, October 7, 2026 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 @nbconechicago #ChicagoMed #SeasonPremiere #Fyp #ScarlettSpears,” was the caption on the footage.

No word on whether this is just a guest appearance or if Spears will be on the show for a multi-episode arc.

The One Chicago night returns to NBC on Wednesday, October 7, kicking off with “Chicago Med” at 8/7c, followed by “Chicago Fire” Season 15 premiere at 9/8c and “Chicago P.D.” at 10/9c.

Scarlett Spears Has Been Booked and Busy

In addition to her gig on the ABC soap, the 9-year-old actress has been making a splash in Hollywood. Last year, she played young Glinda in “Wicked: For Good,” where she got to work with Ariana Grande.

During an appearance on “General Hospital” co-star Maurice Benard’s (Sonny) podcast State of Mind, Spears spoke about working with Grande. Spears called Grande “so sweet” and “amazing,” while also admitting that they still keep in touch.

Spears followed that up with a role in “Toy Story 5,” where she voiced the role of Bonnie Anderson. The young star had a dream-come-true moment when she got to meet Taylor Swift, Tom Hanks, and Tim Allen at the premiere.

“I had an epic time. I also really loved doing all the interviews and talking to people on the red carpet. It was just such a cool experience that I’ll never forget,” Spears revealed to TV Insider.

Despite having appeared in major movies and on hit TV shows, Spears still enjoys coming back to “General Hospital.” Spears recently returned as Donna for a Corinthos family BBQ at her dad Sonny’s house, where she had scenes with many stars from the ABC soap.

Aside from working on “General Hospital” and in mega-hit movies, Spears continues to book gigs regularly. Spears family Instagram account keeps fans updated on all her projects.