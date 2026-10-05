Hallmark Movies Perfect to Watch for Halloween

Hallmark’s Fall into Love event is winding down, and the Countdown to Christmas is around the corner. If you’re looking for more fall content that leans into the spooky feeling of Halloween, you might feel out of luck since Hallmark doesn’t give this holiday the same attention that it gives Christmas. However, you can find some movies that make perfect Halloween choices.

‘The Spirit of Halloween’

Hallmark Kevin McGarry and Meghan Ory star in Hallmark’s “The Spirit of Halloween”

Airing on October 10, “The Spirit of Halloween” ends the Fall into Love event with Kevin McGarry and Meghan Ory taking the lead roles. The story follows a bridal designer who hates Halloween since she had her heart broken on that very night years ago. However, a night that echoes “A Christmas Carol” forces her to rethink her feelings about Halloween and decide if she’s ready to move forward and find love again, as her long-time friend from her hometown continues to carry a spark for her.

‘A Knight to Remember’

Play

“A Knight to Remember” just aired for the first time on October 3. While it doesn’t have a storyline dedicated to Halloween, the content has a feeling that blends Halloween vibes with “Night at the Museum.” Plus, it’s set during Halloween, so the city has some fall festivities going on that museum curator Emily has to navigate with Sir Griffin, whom she brought to life by accident after kissing his statue at the museum.

‘October Kiss’

Play

This one is from 2015 instead of 2026, but it’s no less worth watching this Halloween season. It follows a woman, Poppy (Ashley Williams), who ends up working as a nanny for a widower, watching his two kids. Poppy is much more free-spirited than her employer, who’s played by Sam Jaeger, and as she navigates the Halloween season as a nanny, they both start to learn lessons about life and how to be less rigid in his case and more committed in hers.

‘A Kind of Magic,’ Also Known as ‘You Cast a Spell on Me’

In “A Kind of Magic,” Hallmark commits to a world of magic as it follows Matt (Ryan McPartlin), the son of a witch family, who meets a psychiatrist named Sara (Nikki DeLoach) and finds that as his magic fails him, she unexpectedly gains magical powers. Matt is supposed to marry a woman chosen for him by the Witches Council. However, Sara’s appearance and the sudden magic swap might ruin the future the council had set for Matt as a son of a prominent witch family.

‘Midnight Masquerade’

Play

Set during Halloween, “Midnight Masquerade” follows Elyse (Autumn Reeser) as she finds herself inheriting a billion-dollar company. During a costume ball on Halloween night, Elyse meets Rob (Christopher Russel), who’s a lawyer who ends up being her Prince Charming for the night. Rob ends up roped into his boss’s plot to steal Elyse’s new fortune and has to make decisions about what really matters to him. This movie has the Halloween spirit mixed with a bit of “Cinderella.”

Hallmark puts a lot of focus on Christmas, which makes it difficult to find movies for other holidays like Halloween. However, there are a handful you can enjoy this Halloween, some of which are new this year. As the network creates a few new Halloween movies each year, soon you’ll be able to create an entire Hallmark Halloween marathon.