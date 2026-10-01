Hallmark Channel’s October 2026 Movie Premieres, From Halloween to Christmas: Full Lineup

With the flip of a switch, Hallmark Channel fans will go from celebrating Halloween to decking the halls for the holidays, as the network’s 17th annual Countdown to Christmas kicks off midway through the month. To make sure you don’t miss a moment of all nine new movies coming your way this month, here’s the lineup of what to watch in October 2026.

October 3 — ‘A Knight to Remember’ on Hallmark Channel

Play

New mom Julie Gonzalo, who welcomed a daughter this spring with fellow Hallmark star Chris McNally, stars in “A Knight to Remember,” based on the 2024 novel “Her Knight at the Museum” by Bryn Donovan. Gonzalo filmed the movie in July with her knightly co-star, James Trevena, who most recently appeared in January’s “Lost in Paradise” with Lacey Chabert and Ian Harding. He also has a part in “A Grand Biltmore Christmas” this holiday season and, spoiler alert: we hear McNally makes a cameo in this fun fall romp, too!

Hallmark’s synopsis for “A Knight to Remember” says: “When museum conservator Emily Porter (Gonzalo) restores a centuries-old statue of legendary, Medieval knight Sir Griffin de Beauford (Trevena), one unexpected kiss brings him magically back to life and turns her carefully ordered world upside down. As Emily helps the chivalrous time-traveler navigate modern Chicago, pumpkin spice lattes, a Halloween Medieval Fayre, and an FBI investigation led by her ex-husband, she begins to rediscover the wonder and romance she thought she had left behind. But with a rare celestial conjunction approaching and Griffin’s fate hanging in the balance, Emily must decide whether the safest heart is one kept guarded or one brave enough to believe in a love written in the stars.” WHEN TO WATCH: October 3 at 8 p.m. Eastern, or stream it via Hallmark+ beginning the following day.

October 10 — ‘The Spirit of Halloween’ on Hallmark Channel

Hallmark Kevin McGarry and Meghan Ory star in Hallmark Channel’s “The Spirit of Halloween”

Filmed in November 2025, the final fall-themed movie of 2026 stars “When Calls The Heart” leading man Kevin McGarry, longtime Hallmark actress Meghan Ory and Lachlan Quarmby of Hallmark’s “Paradise Falls” and “Hope Valley: 1874.”

Hallmark’s synopsis for “The Spirit of Halloween” says: “Brilliant bridal designer Everly Stone (Ory) has no patience for Halloween, especially the beloved fire-station bash that once left her heartbroken in front of everyone she knew. But when her late mentor appears with a glamorous warning, Everly Stone is swept through one unforgettable night by three mischievous spirits who reveal the joy she lost, the people she’s pushing away, and the future she might miss if she keeps hiding behind work and fear. With a loyal assistant ready for more, a town waiting to welcome her back, and longtime friend Beau Madison (McGarry) still carrying a spark from their past, Everly Stone must decide whether Halloween is the night that broke her heart or the one that can finally help it heal.” WHEN TO WATCH: October 10 at 8 p.m. Eastern, or stream it via Hallmark+ beginning the following day.

October 16 — ‘Tis the Season for Setups’ on Hallmark Channel

Hallmark John B. Lowe, Barbara Niven, Amanda Schull, Verity Marks, and Victor Webster in Hallmark Channel’s “‘Tis the Season for Setups”

Yes, while you’re prepping Halloween costumes and stocking up on candy, you can also get into the holiday spirit as Hallmark Channel begins its Countdown to Christmas on October 16 — starting with “‘Tis the Season for Setups” starring fan-favorites Amanda Schull, Victor Webster, and Barbara Niven.

Hallmark’s synopsis for ‘”Tis the Season for Setups” says: Hyper-organized single mom and party planner Lexi (Schull), her free-spirited mother June (Niven) and teen daughter Piper (Verity Marks) are set to spend Christmas at a local ski resort after Lexi is hired to organize their annual holiday party. Upon arrival she immediately butts heads with Ridge (Webster), the ski instructor and son of the lodge’s owner, Dan (John B. Lowe). Despite not getting along from the get-go, Lexi and Ridge notice a spark between June and Dan and decide to set them up. Lexi and Ridge create a multitude of festive excursions – and excuses – to bring them together but thanks to creative machinations by June and Dan these outings keep turning into foursomes. In the days leading up to the Christmas party Lexi and Ridge’s attempt to pair up their parents brings them closer together and their merry matchmaking ends in surprising results. WHEN TO WATCH: Friday, October 16 at 8 p.m. Eastern, or stream it via Hallmark+ beginning the following day.

October 17 — ‘Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story’ on Hallmark Channel

Play

Are you ready for some football!? This is Hallmark’s third year partnering with the NFL on a holiday movie, and “Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story” is a love letter to Chicago. Fan-favorites Robert Buckley and Lyndsy Fonseca star, but the movie features an all-star cast that includes Marsha Mason, Barbara Alyn Woods, and Khary Payton, with cameos from fellow Hallmark stars Marilu Henner and Tamera Mowry Housley.

Also, keep an eye out for cameos from Chicago Bears Head Coach Ben Johnson, quarterback Caleb Williams, tight end Colston Loveland, tight end Cole Kmet, and legendary Bears alumni Mike Singletary, Charles “Peanut” Tillman and Dan Hampton. Also appearing are Connie Payton, wife of the late Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton, and the team’s beloved mascot Staley Da Bear, Jake Connelly and Dyon “Mojo” Brooks.

Hallmark’s synopsis of “Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story” says: “When ambitious freelance reporter Avery Clark (Fonseca) returns to Chicago to spend Christmas with her mom (Woods) and new stepdad (Payton), she’s hoping for a little holiday downtime before her next assignment. Instead, she lands a feel-good story profiling Darlene Donnelly (Mason), a beloved Chicago Bears superfan about to celebrate an incredible milestone – attending her 500th game.

“There’s just one catch,” the logline continues. “Avery knows next to nothing about football or Chicago. Enter Darlene’s handsome grandson Matt (Buckley), a Chicago firefighter and die-hard Bears fan who, with a little gentle nudging from Darlene, agrees to show Avery what being part of Bears Nation is all about. As Avery follows Darlene’s remarkable story through cherished game-day traditions, festive Chicago adventures and memories of a love story that began at a stadium, she starts to understand that football is about much more than what happens on the field. And as sparks fly between Avery and Matt, this Christmas may just convince a woman who’s always on the move that sometimes the greatest adventure is finding a place, and someone, that feels like home.” WHEN TO WATCH: Saturday, October 17, at 8 p.m. Eastern time or stream it via Hallmark+ beginning the following day.

October 18 — ‘Mr. & Mrs. Christmas’ on Hallmark Channel

Starring longtime Hallmark star Brendan Penny and “When Calls The Heart” fan-favorite Pascale Hutton, the synopsis for “Mr. & Mrs. Christmas” says: “Taylor Lewis (Penny) is a single dad and holiday display expert who relocates to the charming town of Pineway with his two children just weeks before Christmas. Despite the challenges of a new home, new school and a daughter who seems to be outgrowing their cherished holiday traditions he’s determined to make the season magical.”

“As Taylor takes charge of the town’s beloved Christmas Market revival,” the logline continues, “he finds himself unexpectedly partnered with Sophie Shaw (Hutton), a practical accountant hoping to prove she’s ready for a new leadership role. Together, the unlikely duo brings fresh ideas, festive spirit and plenty of Christmas cheer to the community. But when Taylor’s well-intentioned efforts to help his teenage daughter backfire, he begins to realize that yuletide can’t be forced, it has to be discovered. As Taylor and Sophie grow closer, they learn that embracing change

may be the key to creating new traditions and new memories.” WHEN TO WATCH: Sunday, October 18, at 8 p.m. Eastern time or stream it via Hallmark+ beginning the following day.

October 23 — ‘Winter Wonderlanes’ on Hallmark Channel

Hallmark Ashley Newbrough and Franco Lo Presti in “Winter Wonderlanes” on Hallmark Channel

“Winter Wonderlanes” stars Ashley Newbrough, who last appeared in 2025’s “Hearts Around the Table” movies, and Franco Lo Presti, best known for his role in “Heated Rivalry” and Great American Family’s “Crossroad Springs.”

Hallmark’s synopsis of “Winter Wonderlanes” says: “Audrey Bell (Newbrough) is a globe-trotting pop-up restaurateur who returns home for Thanksgiving to the news that her late grandfather’s beloved bowling alley, Wonderlanes, will be sold. Audrey agrees to stay for one last festive season at Wonderlanes and decides to revive its iconic Winter Wonderlanes youth bowling tournament. To drum up publicity for the event, she reluctantly teams up with Jason Miller (Lo Presti), a local news reporter and her high school boyfriend. Working side by side the embers of their past start flickering, rekindling feelings they thought they left behind. As the tournament draws near, Audrey questions her next move that will take her away from the people and places she loves…and decide if she’s ready to walk away from Wonderlanes – or finally put down roots where her heart truly belongs.” WHEN TO WATCH: Friday, October 23 at 8 p.m. Eastern time or stream it via Hallmark+ beginning the following day.

October 24 — ‘Forgotten Holiday’ on Hallmark Channel

Hallmark Janel Parrish and Daniel Lissing star in Hallmark Channel’s “Forgotten Holiday”

Longtime Hallmark stars Janel Parrish and Daniel Lissing team up for “Forgotten Holiday.” According to Hallmark’s synopsis, “Kathryn Liu (Parrish) is an antiques buyer for her father’s store and has been happily dating Rob Ashford (Lissing) for nearly a year. When he surprises her with a pre-Christmas proposal, her fear of a failed relationship sends her dashing away without giving him an answer.

The synopsis continues, “Heartbroken, as Rob drives to his sister’s house he has a car accident that leaves him without memories of the past year, including their relationship and his once-infectious love of Christmas. Following the unconventional orders from his doctor, Kathryn agrees to help trigger Rob’s memory by retracing their romance and reintroducing him to the holidays. But as his memories inch closer to returning, Kathryn must face the painful truth that bringing Rob back to himself may mean losing him forever, unless she can finally find the courage to fight for the love she was too afraid to claim.” WHEN TO WATCH: Saturday, October 24 at 8 p.m. Eastern time or stream it via Hallmark+ beginning the following day.

October 25 — ‘What If Christmas’ on Hallmark Channel

Play

“What If Christmas” marks Lori Loughlin‘s second movie in just a few weeks, having just returned to her “Garage Sale Mysteries” franchise in September, after a seven-year absence. Loughlin and “Ed” alum Tom Cavanagh star in the movie, which she developed for four years.

Hallmark’s synopsis of “What If Christmas” says: “Erin (Loughlin) has always supported her heart surgeon husband, Adam’s (Cavanagh) career by organizing the hospital’s Christmas charity galas. However, when he moves to a new hospital, her help is no longer needed. Feeling lost and without a purpose back in New York City, her long-suppressed regrets over giving up her dream of pursuing fashion design start bubbling up. When Erin is given a peculiar heart-shaped Christmas ornament, she wakes up in an alternate reality where she’s a world-famous fashion designer. As she “meets” and attends Christmas events with alternate universe Adam, she realizes that while her fashion dreams came true, it’s lonely at the top. While working on a way to bring more charity and heart to her fashion empire, she learns that her dream life and love were always right in front of her – if only she finds the heart and courage to ask.” WHEN TO WATCH: Sunday, October 25 at 8 p.m. Eastern time or stream it via Hallmark+ beginning the following day.

October 30 — ‘Who’s Coming For Christmas’ on Hallmark Channel

Hallmark Rhiannon Fish and Jake Foy star in Hallmark Channel’s “Who’s Coming For Christmas?”

Starring Rhiannon Fish, Jake Foy, and young actress Mila Morgan, who also stars as Bethany Joy Lenz‘s daughter in “Hope Valley: 1874.” Hallmark’s synopsis for “Who’s Coming For Christmas?” says: “Having recently relocated, Julie (Fish) is setting up her new town using pieces she inherited from her late grandmother, including a beautiful dining room table she plans to use on Christmas Eve when she hosts dinner for the first time. Though she doesn’t have her guest list set just yet Julie takes inspiration from her grandmother and has faith that her holiday table for eight will be filled.”

“Julie’s warm, friendly nature leads her to quickly become part of the community and make friends, including her neighbor Mark (Foy) and his young daughter Vanessa (Morgan),” the logline continues. “Mark suggests that he and his family could join her, making Julie’s dream of dinner for eight come true. But when bad weather keeps them from making the trip it looks like it will be a silent night with just the three of them unless a small Christmas miracle – or series of miracles – fills her holiday table.” WHEN TO WATCH: Friday, October 30 at 8 p.m. Eastern time or stream it via Hallmark+ beginning the following day.

October 31 — ‘Adopting St. Nick’ on Hallmark Channel

Hallmark Amy Groening and Michael Rady star in “Adopting St. Nick” on Hallmark Channel

Yep, Hallmark’s October schedule concludes with a Christmas movie premiering on Halloween! “Adopting St. Nick” stars longtime Hallmark fan-favorites Amy Groening and Michael Rady. According to Hallmark’s synopsis, “Maren (Groening) is a busy single mother to her adopted daughter, Leah (Taylor Blake). As the owner of her late father’s beloved hardware store, she is often found helping repair just about anything for her fellow locals, leaving very little time for herself. When the chance to participate in the Christmas Companions program at Jolly Acres, a new-yet-thriving retirement community in town, Leah excitedly jumps at the chance as she misses having a grandfather in her life. Much to Leah’s delight, she is paired with Kris (Randy Apostle), a jolly resident who bears an uncanny resemblance to Santa Claus.”

“While there, Maren crosses paths with the nomadic Reid (Rady), the center’s Director of Community Launch and Operations, whose job has him traveling from facility to facility to launch new branches,” the description continues. “But the Christmas Companions program is soon jeopardized as the contractor for the center’s community room suddenly pulls out. Seeing how much joy the program brings Leah and Kris, the always helpful Maren offers to help finish the project. As she spends more time at the center with Reid, Maren slowly realizes it’s okay to let others in, accept help and stop shouldering the entire load. Reid starts questioning whether to accept his next assignment which will take him far away from the people and center that have begun to feel like home. With the help of some Christmas magic – and a little assist from Kris – everyone finds where they belong.” WHEN TO WATCH: Saturday, October 31 at 8 p.m. Eastern time or stream it via Hallmark+ beginning the following day.