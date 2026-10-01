Hallmark Fans Can Get Their Fall Romance & Football Fix With 4 Movies Airing Tomorrow — Oct. 2

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the picture-perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies Hallmark fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for tomorrow, Friday, Oct. 2. After you’re done binging episodes of “Golden Girls,” “The Waltons,” “Reba” and “Gilmore Girls” in the morning, grab a blanket and get settle in to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘Love in Design’ – 2 p.m. Eastern Time / 1 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “Love in Design” below:

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The official synopsis for “Love in Design” (per the Hallmark Channel): In need of a shakeup on her home-makeover TV show, star Hannah is sent to her small New England hometown to renovate the historical Lewisburg Manor. When old flame Jeff is assigned to make sure Hannah’s design preserves the historical manor, the two must find harmony between the old and the new.

Stars Danica McKellar and Andrew Walker.

“Love in Design” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on September 15, 2018 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual Fall Harvest programming event.

‘Love of the Irish’ – 4 p.m. Eastern Time / 3 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “Love of the Irish” below:

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The official synopsis for “Love of the Irish” (per the Hallmark Channel): Tired of her bad luck, Fiona takes her mom on a trip to Ireland to turn things around where she meets a charming single dad who helps her make her own luck.

Starring Shenae Grimes-Beech, Stephen Hagan and Moira Kelly.

“Love of the Irish” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on January 4, 2025 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual Winter Escape programming event.

‘Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story’ – 6 p.m. Eastern Time / 5 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story” below:

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The official synopsis for “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story” (per the Hallmark Channel): Alana Higman is sure that her family’s lifelong history as Kansas City Chiefs superfans makes them a frontrunner to win the team’s “Fan of the Year” contest. Derrick, Director of Fan Engagement, is tasked with evaluating how Alana and her family stack up against the other two

finalists. As the pair spends time together, it’s clear there’s a spark between them but when her grandfather’s vintage Chiefs good-luck winter hat goes missing, Alana begins to doubt everything she believed about fate, destiny and even questions her future with Derrick – unless, that is, a little Christmas magic can throw a Hail Mary.

Starring Hunter King and Tyler Hynes.

“Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 30, 2024 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual Countdown to Christmas programming event.

‘Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story’ – 8 p.m. Eastern Time / 7 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story” below:

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The official synopsis for “Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story” (per the Hallmark Channel): The Quinns and DeLucas have lived next door to each other for decades in the shadow of Highmark Stadium – the home of their beloved Buffalo Bills. With their longtime friendship rooted in being proud members of Bills Mafia, the two clans have enjoyed cherished traditions that revolve around cheering for their favorite team – especially at the holidays when they celebrate the last home game before Christmas. Pediatric doctor Morgan Quinn and the Bills’ VP of Stadium Development Gabe DeLuca have been lifelong friends, but Gabe has always held a torch for her – a fact obvious to their families… and everyone else who crosses their path. When Morgan learns from her Uncle Tommy that someone anonymously helped her family get by after he was drafted more than 60 years ago – and that he continues to receive a Christmas gift each year to this day – she decides to find his benefactor and give her uncle a Christmas he’ll always remember. Aided by Bills Mafia friends of theirs, Morgan and Gabe work together to unwrap the gifter’s identity. Along the way, Gabe’s love for Morgan deepens and in turn, she begins to see him in a new light though neither is daring enough to admit their feelings. Meanwhile, Morgan’s hopes of pulling off her surprise for Uncle Tommy get sacked. That is, until Gabe takes matters into his own hands and uses his connections with the Bills to pull off the surprise of a lifetime for Morgan and both their families that will make this a Christmas they’ll never forget.

Starring Holland Roden, Matthew Daddario and Joe Pantoliano.

Cameos: Coach Sean McDermott, Ray Davis, Damar Hamlin, Dion Dawkins, Dawson Knox, Reid Ferguson, DeWayne Carter, Joshua Palmer; Jim Kelly, Steve Tasker, Thurman Thomas, Scott Norwood, Andre Reed; Chris Brown; Luke Russert.

“Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 22, 2025 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual Countdown to Christmas programming event.