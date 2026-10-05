Hallmark Has 4 Feel-Good Movies Ready to Brighten Up Your Day Tomorrow — Oct. 6

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the picture-perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies Hallmark fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for tomorrow, Tuesday, Oct. 6. After you’re done binging episodes of “Golden Girls,” “The Waltons,” “Reba” and “Gilmore Girls” in the morning, grab a blanket and get settle in to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘Taking a Shot at Love’ – 2 p.m. Eastern Time / 1 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “Taking a Shot at Love” below:

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The official synopsis for “Taking a Shot at Love” (per the Hallmark Channel): Former professional ballet dancer Jenna works with NHL star Ryan Cooper to help him recover from an injury using ballet as therapy, and as they grow close, he helps her mend her injured heart. But when it’s time for Ryan to return to the ice and leave Jenna and her small, Connecticut town, they both must consider the paths they want to take and just maybe, love will find its way.

Stars Alexa PenaVega and Luke Macfarlane.

“Taking a Shot at Love” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on January 2, 2021 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual New Year New Movies programming event.

‘Cooking with Love’ – 4 p.m. Eastern Time / 3 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “Cooking with Love” below:

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The official synopsis for “Cooking with Love” (per the Hallmark Channel): Optimistic and cheerful TV producer, Kelly, doesn’t have time for love. Bad boy celebrity chef, Stephen, doesn’t have time for anything besides cooking. Fun with a side of love ensues as Kelly and Stephen are paired on a children’s cooking show.

Stars Ali Liebert and Brett Dalton.

“Cooking with Love” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on February 11, 2018 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual Countdown to Valentine’s Day programming event.

‘Summer Villa’ – 6 p.m. Eastern Time / 5 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “Summer Villa” below:

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The official synopsis for “Summer Villa” (per the Hallmark Channel): A romance novelist with writer’s block and a celebrity chef suffering from a bad review accidentally end up staying at the same French villa for the summer. As they attempt to share the house and mend their personal lives, they find that what they’re really missing is more of a personal matter.

Stars Hilarie Burton and Victor Webster.

“Summer Villa” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on July 23, 2016 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual Summer Nights programming event.

‘Hearts of Winter’ – 8 p.m. Eastern Time / 7 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “Hearts of Winter” below:

Play

The official synopsis for “Hearts of Winter” (per the Hallmark Channel): An interior designer brings new life to the house of a widower and his daughter and finds love in the process.

Stars Jill Wagner, Victor Webster, and Rukiya Bernard.

“Hearts of Winter” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on January 25, 2020 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual Winterfest programming event.