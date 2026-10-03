Hallmark Fans Have 8 Cozy Fall Movies to Enjoy This Sunday — Oct. 4

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the picture-perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies Hallmark fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for tomorrow, Sunday, Oct. 4. After you’re done binging episodes of “Golden Girls” and “Reba” in the morning, grab a blanket and get settle in to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘The Good Witch’s Charm’ – 8 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “The Good Witch’s Charm” below:

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The official synopsis for “The Good Witch’s Charm” (per the Hallmark Channel): Good Witch Cassie Nightingale is back to her bewitching ways, but this time she’s also juggling a newborn daughter and her job as town Mayor. With such a busy schedule she and her husband, town sheriff Jake Russell, aren’t getting much sleep. Hoping for a break, Cassie plans a much needed vacation with her new family. But things go awry when a crime wave sweeps through town and an investigative reporter tries to ruin Cassie’s image after a video of her magically disappearing turns up on the internet. Supported by her loyal family and friends, Cassie must rely on her signature charm to put a stop to the troubles before they completely destroy the town, and a Good Witch’s reputation!



Starring Catherine Bell and Chris Potter.

“The Good Witch’s Charm” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 27, 2012.

‘Over the Moon in Love’ – 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Over the Moon in Love” below:

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The official synopsis for “Over the Moon in Love” (per the Hallmark Channel): With her match-making business on the verge of closing, Brooklyn finds herself in the unique position to be featured in a magazine, but has to set up the writer with her childhood friend Devin.

Stars Jessica Lowndes and Wes Brown.

“Over the Moon in Love” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 5, 2019.

‘Pumpkin Everything’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Pumpkin Everything” below:

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The official synopsis for “Pumpkin Everything” (per the Hallmark Channel): Amy, an up-and-coming novelist, returns to her hometown to look after her stubborn grandfather Tom and his pumpkin-themed store while confronting an old flame from her past.

Starring Taylor Cole, Michael Ironside and Corey Sevier.

“Pumpkin Everything” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 8, 2022.

‘Falling for Vermont’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Falling for Vermont” below:

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The official synopsis for “Falling for Vermont” (per the Hallmark Channel): When a best-selling author decides to escape the media frenzy, her plan goes awry when a she’s caught in a thunderstorm and crashes her car. Found wandering with no memory and no ID, the town doctor (and a single dad) offers up his guest house until her memory returns. But as she blends seamlessly into their family life, she must decide if the life she’s been living is the life she wants.

Stars Julie Gonzalo and Benjamin Ayres.

“Falling for Vermont” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on September 23, 2017.

‘Harvest Love’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Harvest Love” below:

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The official synopsis for “Harvest Love” (per the Hallmark Channel): A widowed surgeon visits her family’s pear orchard in hopes of taking a break from her overbooked life and reconnecting with her distant son. She starts to fall for the farm manager, Will, who is growing a new hybrid pear and teaches her the importance of her heritage.

Stars Jen Lilley and Ryan Paevey.

“Harvest Love” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on September 30, 2017.

‘A Knight to Remember’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Knight to Remember” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Knight to Remember” (per the Hallmark Channel): A statue of an English knight arrives in Chicago for an art exhibit. While cleaning the statue, museum conservator Emily impulsively kisses the statue, bringing him to life.

Starring Julie Gonzalo and James Trevena.

“A Knight to Remember” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 3, 2026.

‘Home Turf’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Home Turf” below:

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The official synopsis for “Home Turf” (per the Hallmark Channel): Cassidy is the president of a small college whose life is thrown for a loop when freshmen on the football team move into her home. Can Logan, the handsome coach, help smooth things over?

Starring Nikki DeLoach and Warren Christie.

“Home Turf” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 4, 2025.

‘Haunted Wedding’ – 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Haunted Wedding” below:

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The official synopsis for “Haunted Wedding” (per the Hallmark Channel): The wedding between ghost hunters Jana and Brian at a haunted inn is disrupted by Angelique — a ghost who mistakes Brian for her own dead fiancé.

Starring Janel Parrish and Dominic Sherwood.

“Haunted Wedding” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 12, 2024.