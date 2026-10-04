Start the Week Off Right With 4 Romantic Hallmark Movies Airing Tomorrow — Oct. 5

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the picture-perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies Hallmark fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for tomorrow, Monday, Oct. 5. After you’re done binging episodes of “Golden Girls,” “Reba” and “Gilmore Girls” in the morning, grab a blanket and get settle in to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘Summer Love’ – 2 p.m. Eastern Time / 1 p.m. Central Time

The official synopsis for “Summer Love” (per the Hallmark Channel): When a widowed suburban mom, who’s recently gone back to school, takes an internship and enters the fast-paced tech world of millionaire “app-trepreneurs,” she discovers that although life seems to be a lot more digital, love needs to be a lot more real.

Starring Rachael Leigh Cook, Lucas Bryant, and Travis Milne.

“Summer Love” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on August 20, 2016 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual Summer Nights programming event.

‘Frozen in Love’ – 4 p.m. Eastern Time / 3 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “Frozen in Love” below:

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The official synopsis for “Frozen in Love” (per the Hallmark Channel): When struggling bookstore owner Mary and the bad boy of professional hockey, Adam, are teamed together to help facilitate an image makeover for the other, they soon realize that opposites attract and they find themselves unexpectedly frozen in love.

Stars Rachael Leigh Cook and Niall Matter.

“Frozen in Love” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on January 13, 2018 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual Winterfest programming event.

‘Autumn in the Vineyard’ – 6 p.m. Eastern Time / 5 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “Autumn in the Vineyard” below:

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The official synopsis for “Autumn in the Vineyard” (per the Hallmark Channel): When Frankie and Nate both have a claim to ownership of Sorrento Farm, they are forced to divide the vineyard right down the middle and work the fields alongside each other to bring in the harvest leading up to the Best Wine competition at the annual Autumn Harvest Festival — only this rivalry won’t be settled in the fields.

Stars Rachael Leigh Cook and Brendan Penny.

“Autumn in the Vineyard” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 8, 2016 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual Fall Harvest programming event.

‘Roadhouse Romance’ – 8 p.m. Eastern Time / 7 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “Roadhouse Romance” below:

Play

The official synopsis for “Roadhouse Romance” (per the Hallmark Channel): Country music fan Callie is determined to continue her late grandfather’s legacy. While TV director Luke is in town, he teaches her that sometimes it’s best to look forward instead of back.

Stars Lauren Alaina and Tyler Hynes.

“Roadhouse Romance” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on September 11, 2021 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual Fall Harvest programming event.