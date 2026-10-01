Hallmark Hunk Victor Webster Teases Different Kind of Role

Hallmark and soap hunk Victor Webster has taken a role that might surprise some of his fans. The former “Days of Our Lives” star has become known for playing the good, nice, sweet leading man. Webster just teased that his latest role is far from the nice guy he plays in his many Hallmark movies.

Victor Webster to Appear on Drama Series

In an Instagram share, Webster teased his next gig, and it’s happening very soon. The actor will guest star on the Season 4 premiere of “Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent.”

Webster included a photo to promote his appearance on the hit series. He looks very serious in the photo, and there’s a good reason for his smoldering and serious look, which Webster explained in the caption.

“I don’t always play a nice guy. You also may recognize another familiar face @antoniocupo Tonight catch the season four premiere of Law and order Toronto: Criminal Intent. Tonight, Thursday, October 1 at 8 PM with a doubleheader @lawandorderto @larkproductions @cameronpicstv #lawandordertoronto #lawandorderthursday,” he wrote.

Hallmark stars Will Kemp and Benjamin Ayres hit up the comments to react to Webster’s tease. Kemp wrote, “🙌🔥👏 Nice one!” while Ayres left a strong arm emoji. Fans also jumped into the comments to respond to seeing Webster in a different light.

“Love seeing hallmark actors play spicier roles! All that goodness makes me feel bad about myself,” shared a fan. One fan added, “It’s pretty exciting to see you stretch your artistic abilities! 😊”

Another fan expressed, “Can’t wait, it is always good to have a change of pace with your work.😮” “Even when you’re naughty you’re nice” stated a fan. Some fans reminded Webster that he wasn’t a good guy on shows like “Criminal Minds” and “NCIS.”

Others wondered how they could see Webster on the series outside of Canada. There’s good and bad news for fans in the United States. “Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent” does air on The CW, but it’s a couple of seasons behind. Season 2 of the series premieres on Monday, October 5, so it will be a while before Season 4 with Webster drops.

Fans may not get to see him on “Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent,” but Webster does have a new Hallmark Christmas movie coming out very soon.

Victor Webster Reunites With Hannah Swensen Co-Star For Christmas Film

In two weeks, Hallmark kicks off Countdown to Christmas, and Webster appears in the movie that launches the annual event. Webster reunites with his Hannah Swensen co-star Barbara Niven in “‘Tis The Season For Setups.”

The synopsis for the movie reads: “A hyper-organized single mom and party planner Lexi as she heads to a ski resort to run their annual holiday party and ends up teaming up with the lodge owner’s son to set up their single parents.”

Amanda Schull plays Lexi, while Niven plays her mother, June. Webster plays Ridge, the lodge owner’s son, who clashes with Lexi but also sees the sparks flying between their parents. John B. Lowe plays the lodge owner and Ridge’s father, Dan.

Webster called the film “a fun little Christmas comedy” while sharing its official poster. “‘Tis The Season For Setups” premieres on Friday, October 16 at 8/7c.