‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Joins ‘Yellowjackets’ as Soap Exit Nears

Soap star Leo Howard has booked a new gig as his end on “Days of Our Lives” nears. Howard has played Tate Black on the Peacock soap since April 2024, but in a few weeks, he will be on-screen in a new role on another hit TV series.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Leo Howard Joins ‘Yellowjackets’

The official Instagram account for “Yellowjackets” introduced Howard as one of several new faces joining the Paramount+ series for the fourth and final season of the show. No details have been revealed regarding who Howard will play or how his character will fit into the mix.

Fans won’t have to wait too much longer to find out more about Howard’s role on “Yellowjackets.” The final season of the series drops on Paramount+ on November 22.

“Yellowjackets” has also tapped Molly Ringwald, Eric Stoltz, June Squibb, Dulé Hill, Devon Sawa, Ken Marino, Aaron Staton, Cynthia Stevenson, Patricia De Leon, Noah Harpster, Sam Braun, and John Emmet Tracy for the final season.

Fans hit up the comments to react to Howard landing a role on “Yellowjackets.”

“Devon Sawa, Molly Ringwald, and Leo Howard are great! But why is there so many new characters :(((“ said a fan. One fan expressed, “leo howard, well atleast someone’s who was in legacies is employed, damn.” “LEO MY BABY” declared a fan while others simply wrote his name with fire emojis, clearly happy he will be on the show.

The series follows a group of high school girls after their plane crashes in the wilderness. It goes back and forth between the time immediately following the crash and 25 years later.

Leo Howard Wraps ‘Days of Our Lives’

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News of Howard appearing on “Yellowjackets” comes as he prepares to say goodbye to Salem. Earlier this year, it was announced that Howard was among four stars who were let go from “Days of Our Lives.” Ashley Puzemis (Holly), Howard, Carson Boatman (Johnny), and Raven Bowens (Chanel) wrapped filming the show months ago.

However, due to the advanced filming schedule for “Days of Our Lives,” all four characters are still on-screen. The Peacock soap hasn’t shared Howard’s final air date yet or how his alter ego, Tate, will be written out.

While Boatman and Puzemis have spoken out about the exit, neither Howard nor Bwens has addressed leaving the soap yet. Then again, their characters are still airing on-screen and have been since their exits were announced.

Based on the fact that “Days of Our Lives” films nearly 10 months in advance, Howard’s exit will happen before the end of the year. November sweeps are on the horizon, and there’s a good chance that could be when Tate and Howard bid Salem adieu.

For the last two and a half years, Howard has played the son of Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Theresa Donnovan (Emily O’Brien). Howard came in as recast, replacing Jamie Martin Mann, who was the first teen Tate on the show, and quickly made the character his own. It’s been quite a journey for Tate and Howard.