Hallmark Is Serving Up Sweet Romance With 4 Movies to Rewatch Tomorrow — Oct. 12

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the picture-perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies Hallmark fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for tomorrow, Monday, Oct. 12. After you’re done binging episodes of “Golden Girls,” “Reba” and “Gilmore Girls” in the morning, grab a blanket and get settle in to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘Truly, Madly, Sweetly’ – 2 p.m. Eastern Time / 1 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “Truly, Madly, Sweetly” below:

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The official synopsis for “Truly, Madly, Sweetly” (per the Hallmark Channel): Natalie, the owner of a San Francisco food truck business selling cupcakes, and Eric, a finance manager and divorced dad are brought together when Eric’s aunt, also a longtime customer of Natalie’s, passes away and leaves them a building which happens to be the site of a once-famous bakery. Forced into this new partnership, they discover selling the building won’t be easy because it has been declared a historical site. Romance blooms as they spend time together in the process of renovating the old bakery. However, Natalie’s desire to keep things strictly business could put an end to the partnership before the grand opening.

Starring Nikki DeLoach and Dylan Neal.

“Truly, Madly, Sweetly” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on September 22, 2018 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual Fall Harvest programming event.

‘The Irresistible Blueberry Farm’ – 4 p.m. Eastern Time / 3 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “The Irresistible Blueberry Farm” below:

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The official synopsis for “The Irresistible Blueberry Farm” (per the Hallmark Family): Ellen Branford, a high-powered attorney, finds love, purpose, and the promise of a simpler life when she sets off on a journey to fulfill her grandmother’s dying wish – to find the hometown boy she once loved and give him her last letter. Based on a book by Mary Simses.

Stars Alison Sweeney, Marc Blucas and Shirley Jones.

“The Irresistible Blueberry Farm” originally premiered on the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel on October 2, 2016.

‘Raise a Glass to Love’ – 6 p.m. Eastern Time / 5 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “Raise a Glass to Love” below:

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The official synopsis for “Raise a Glass to Love” (per the Hallmark Channel): Aspiring Master Sommelier Jenna returns to her family vineyard to study and is intrigued by the natural methods of the handsome new, Argentinian winemaker, Marcelo.

Starring Laura Osnes, Juan Pablo Di Pace and Jennifer Huether.

“Raise a Glass to Love” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on September 18, 2021 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual Fall Harvest programming event.

‘The Real West’ – 8 p.m. Eastern Time / 7 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “The Real West” below:

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The official synopsis for “The Real West” (per the Hallmark Channel): A family vacation to a working Ranch introduces Professor Rebecca to Jake West. Rebecca is a widow chasing tenure and Jake is a handsome cowboy who never settled down.

Starring Kimberley Sustad, Lucas Bryant and James Denton.

“The Real West” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on September 28, 2024 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual Fall Into Love programming event.