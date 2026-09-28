Are Wedding Bells Coming Soon For Ant Anstead & Renée Zellweger?

Wedding bells might be ringing soon for Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger.

The British television presenter began dating the actress in 2021, shortly after his split from HGTV star, Christina Haack. Though Ant Anstead has an active social media presence, he keeps his love life largely away from social media.

Now, sources close to the couple reveal they’re considering taking their relationship to the next level after five years together.

Ant Anstead & Renée Zellweger Couldn’t Be Happier Together

After five years of romantic bliss, Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead are still going strong. In fact, a wedding could be the next steps.

“They seem to be very serious about moving forward,” an insider shared with In Touch Weekly. “They’ve started running dates by people and talking about various locations. And Renée is even dress shopping — it’s happening this time.”

“They are the cutest couple,” the insider added. “It’s very obvious how in love they are and how sincere they both are.”

Even after two divorces, Ant Anstead still believes in love and finding his happily ever after.

“I still believe in marriage,” he told The Telegraph over the summer. “But right now we’re really happy. We don’t need the pressure of a label.”

In the spring, he shared a sweet tribute to Renée Zellweger on Instagram.

“How it started….. Happy FIVE YEAR anniversary my beautiful lady! Hands down The best human I know! Luckiest boy! I love you my Ren 💫❤️ x” the mechanist wrote.

The Blended Family Grows

If Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger take their relationship to the next level, this will be his third marriage and her second. Zellweger married singer Kenny Chesney in 2005, but had the union annulled four months later.

Ant Anstead married Louise Herbert in 2005 before their 2017 divorce. They welcomed two children together during their union. He went on to marry HGTV star Christina Haack in 2018 before their divorce in 2021. They share their son, Hudson Anstead.

Haack and Anstead seem to have worked out a successful co-parenting relationship for Hudson’s sake. On September 18, he shared an Instagram post revealing how they both showed up to support the little boy at school.

“Our not so little boy celebrated his ‘marvelous me’ day at school with his class sharing special things about him,” Anstead captioned the post. “Hudzo we love you and we are so proud of you. Listening to the class talk about what a wonderful boy you are was special. Hudzo impacts everyone he meets, and we already know it! Oh and mum of course brought the class donuts for the win! X”

Renée Zellweger also adores being a mother figure to Anstead’s children. Though she keeps a lower profile these days, the actress can occasionally be seen hanging out with the children in photos on Ant Anstead’s profile.

If the actress is truly in the midst of wedding planning, she will likely reveal more in her own time.

Fans wish the family a lifetime of happiness in the years to come.