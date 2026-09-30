HGTV’s Jenny Marrs Calls Out ‘Absolutely Insane’ AI Photos of Her & Family

Jenny Marrs is once again setting the record straight about fake images of herself and her family. The HGTV star shared a look at some of the AI images that have been making the rounds, pointing out the absurdity of some of them.

Jenny Marrs Shares AI Photos of Herself & Family

On September 28, Marrs took to her Instagram Stories to share a few AI images of herself and husband Dave, as well as one of her whole family.

The images painted Marrs and her family in a much fancier than their reality, according to the “Fixer to Fabulous” star.

In one screenshot she posted of herself seated on a private plane, she wrote: “These AI photos are ridiculous!!! I hate that people clearly think this is real and comment/interact with this nonsense.”

“If you are ever wondering, nope I don’t have a private plane and I don’t wear silk shirts,” she added.

In the next slide, she shared, “I’m actually driving in my minivan to a volleyball game. Also, to clarify: I don’t own a ball gown. Any photo of me wearing one is AI generated.”

She shared another image of herself sporting a dark blue gown and her husband Dave in a suit and tie, with a full head of hair. “Case in point,” she noted. “And Dave’s hair here, hahahah.”

Marrs also shared photos of her whole family in gowns and suits. “Oh my word. This page has dozens and dozens of these AI photos of our whole family in formal wear,” she wrote.

The HGTV star added, “This is absolutely insane. I don’t understand how we can’t do anything about this. I keep reporting the page but Facebook doesn’t care. All I can do is laugh because it infuriates me!”

Jenny Marrs Addressed Reports About Dave Marrs’ Health

This isn’t the first time that Marrs has had to set the record straight about misinformation circulating about her family.

On January 7, she took to her Instagram Stories to clear up some fake news stories about her and Dave.

“Hi friends! Quick reminder that anything posted on Facebook NOT on my official page is most likely completely and totally made up,” the HGTV wrote.

Marrs continued, “I post on my page here on IG and typically share to my FB page. There are lots of fake pages pretending to be me or ‘news outlets’ or pages pretending to be HGTV.”

She added, “They are not us. HGTV would never post anything personal about us either!”

She included screenshots of untrue stories, with one showing Dave in the hospital. “These are fake news pages and AI GENERATED photos! This is not a real photo of Dave,” Marrs explained.

The HGTV star shared another screenshot, writing, “THIS IS AN AI PHOTO. And no, Dave has not been hospitalized. I have had several friends check in after seeing [these] weird articles. He’s sitting next to me drinking coffee in front of the fire right now.”

She ended things with a good reminder about the internet. “Rule of thumb: if I didn’t share it, assume it’s a lie and if it’s a really horrible photo (usually of me crying), assume it’s AI,” Marrs wrote. “I’ve never posted a crying photo. And never would (for clicks). But that’s what these sites do!”