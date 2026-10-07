Ben & Erin Napier Share Big Announcement: ‘We’ve Been Keeping a Pretty Good Secret’

Leave it to Ben and Erin Napier to have the most fun with a big announcement. The HGTV stars admitted they’d been keeping a bit of news “secret,” and when they finally spilled the beans, they were decked out in formal wear for the playful, awards-show-style reveal.

HGTV Stars Ben & Erin Napier Tease a Big Announcement

On October 6, Ben and Erin took to Instagram with a fun video teasing an upcoming announcement.

“We’ve been keeping a pretty good secret,” they noted in the caption.

The Napiers added, “Tomorrow, we’re helping celebrate 10 years of the Owens Corning® Shingle Color of the Year program and revealing the 2027 color. Stay tuned. You won’t want to miss this one.”

In the video, Erin shows Ben the stage where they’ll present the big announcement.

“This is nice,” Ben says. “What is this for?”

Erin explains, “We are announcing the Owens Corning 2027 Shingle Color of the Year. It’s the 10th anniversary.”

“It’s kind of a big deal,” she adds. “Because they spotlight a standout shingle color so that people can design the entire exterior color scheme of their house around the roof, instead of it being an afterthought at the end.”

Ben notes, “So you’re saying this is a really, really important announcement.”

“Yeah. We’re dressin’ up,” she tells her husband.

He excitedly announces, “I’m gonna wear a tux!”

“Yeah ya are,” Erin adds.

Ben & Erin Napier Are Fancy & Fun for the Reveal

The next day, Ben and Erin did, in fact, get dressed up for the special occasion.

“We figured the 10th anniversary of the Owens Corning® Shingle Color of the Year program deserved us dressing up,” they noted in the Instagram caption.

“Today we get to share Summer Harvest, the 2027 Owens Corning® Shingle Color of the Year,” they shared.

The Napiers added, “You’ll find it in both the Duration® Designer and Duration FLEX® product lines. It’s warm, timeless, and a whole lot more comfortable than this tux. #RoofLove.”

In the video, Ben pops a confetti tube before Erin announces the winning shingle color and the sheet is pulled back to reveal the product. “I am such a huge fan,” she gushes. “This is a craftsman cedar shingle inspired golden brown with flecks of earthy pumpkin, Atlantic blue, and desert tan.”

She adds, “The right roof color makes your house feel like a winner.”

Fans loved seeing the duo having a little on-stage fun.

“I think you’re ready to host! Ben is a natural and Erin has beauty and possibly the brains! We love you guys!!” one fan shared in the comments section.

Another fan noted, “Dang! Look out Hollywood! Acting on point!! 🔥”

Others said they believe the couple are ready to do a real awards show hosting gig, with one fan commenting, “You guys should host an awards show! CMAs.”

“This is perfect. I love it,” another fan wrote.

Other fans were smitten with the Napiers, sharing comments including, “Erin’s dress❤️❤️❤️❤️,” “You are both looking amazing ❤️,” “Awww 🥰 you guys look great!!!” and “You’re so funny.”