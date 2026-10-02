‘Castle Impossible’ Stars Share Adorable New Video of Their Baby Boy

“Castle Impossible” stars Daphne and Ian Fig are giving fans another adorable glimpse of their baby boy, Adrian. The HGTV stars welcomed their first child in August 2026, and fans have been eagerly waiting for another update on the little guy.

Daphne & Ian Fig Introduce Baby Adrian to Tony in New Video

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On September 29, Daphne and Ian shared a new video on their Beau Chateau YouTube channel.

In the video, they are hard at work on rebuilding the moat at their 500-year-old chateau and have their friend and master craftsman Tony Raggett come to help.

Daphne notes in a voiceover, “And, more importantly, to meet our little Adrian.”

She asks him, “You ready to meet the little guy?”

Adrian is seen smiling over his mom’s shoulder. When Tony holds him, the baby smiles and burbles.

“Join us, Daphne and Ian, as [we] undertake a massive dungeon repair on our French chateau!” they shared in the YouTube description. “Our moat walls need constant care, but the summer heat has caused the water level to drop and now the stones are crumbling out!”

They noted, “Our ‘beau chateau’ (The 500-year-old, Chateau De Lesigny), is located near Paris, France. Most of the structures around the chateau domain need a full restoration, so we are investing everything we have into making the property thrive! We are learning more about french culture and developing new skills along the way!”

Fans flooded the comments section, sharing how smitten they are with Adrian.

“My goodness! It was so touching seeing Tony meet little Adrian. I caught all the feels,” one fan wrote. “He is honestly one of the most beautiful babies I’ve ever seen. Congratulations. He is so surrounded by love. What a blessing!”

“How wonderful to see the baby. He is a beautiful boy … and how cute he was talking to your friend and smiling,” another fan noted.

One commenter wrote, “Adrian is so gorgeous! He is a perfect mix of both his parents and so joy filled! How amazing that he has the Beau Chateau as his playground to explore in the years ahead. What a blessing.”

“Thank you for sharing Adrian with us. He is absolute perfection,” another fan gushed.

One fan noted, “Oh my goodness! How very precious is your son! Such a beautiful family and life you have!!”

‘Castle Impossible’ Stars Share Baby Announcement With Fans

On August 26, Daphne and Ian took to Instagram to share the news of Adrian’s arrival with photos of their baby and of Daphne’s pregnancy.

“Meet Adrian Fig 👶🏻💕,” they wrote in the caption.

The “Castle Impossible” stars continued, “Love has a whole new meaning to us now. We are SMITTEN 🥰.”

“We feel so loved and supported by everyone in this incredible life experience! Thank you for your kind words and encouragement,” they shared. “We are so blessed to have him happy and healthy in our arms.”

Daphne and Ian added, “The real question is, do they make baby-sized power tools? Because we’ve got more work to do in the chateau! 😅 Thank you @kasiahphotographer for the beautiful maternity photos!”