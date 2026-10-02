Drew & Jonathan Scott Share Adorable Throwback Halloween Photos Just in Time For Spooky Season

HGTV stars Drew and Jonathan Scott absolutely love getting into the holiday spirit. With the start of October and four weeks until Halloween, the twins decided they will soak up every moment of the spooky season in style.

While HGTV airs new episodes of “Scariest Houses in America” for the season, the Property Brothers are revisiting some of their favorite Halloween costumes.

Since the twins were little, they’ve fallen in love with getting dressed up for the holiday. From iconic “Star Wars” characters to a few more abstract and creative figures, fans love seeing the range of costumes.

Check out their adorable throwback photos from their childhood Halloweens.

Drew & Jonathan Scott Absolutely Adore Halloween

Fall is in the air and October has arrived. To celebrate the official start of spooky season, HGTV stars Drew and Jonathan Scott are excited to share adorable photos from one trick-or-treating adventure.

“Nothing says ‘October’ quite like a Drew and Jonathan Halloween throwback! 🎃 There are plenty more iconic costumes where these came from…Link in bio,” the official “Property Brothers” Instagram account shared this week. The photos reveal one twin as a pirate and the other as a gladiator.

Several fans left heart emojis in the comments, gushing over how adorable the Scott brothers were as children.

On the Scott brothers’ website, they shared even more photos of their Halloween ensembles throughout the years. As time goes on, they’ve even gotten their partners involved in the fun. From cowboys to zombies and everything in between, the HGTV stars never let an opportunity to dress up pass by.

“If you know anything about Drew and Jonathan, then you know they take Halloween very seriously,” the website writes. “And every year, they seem to get more and more creative with their Halloween costume ideas! Even as little kids, the Bros were conjuring up the best outfits, from funny DIYs to last-minute characters and silly duos. And now there are also a ton of cute couples costumes they’ve put together with Zooey and Linda, too!”

Now that Drew and Linda Scott have children of their own, fans can’t wait to see the tradition carry on to the next generation.

The Property Brothers Are Excited to Decorate For the Holidays

The fall and winter months are excellent seasons for designers. The Property Brothers have been giving fans tips on fall decor. However, Christmas decorations aren’t far from their minds.

“Who else has the holidays on the brain already? 😂🎄” the twins captioned a recent Instagram post.

“POV: you just brought out the fall decorations,” they wrote over the video. In the clip, they adjust their fall table. A faint image of Mariah Carey appears over their heads as a few notes from her Christmas album play. The brothers look at each other in confusion as they continue attending to their table.

Though Thanksgiving and Christmas are still pretty far off, fans are excited to see what Drew and Jonathan Scott bring to the table this holiday season.

Fans can keep up with Drew and Jonathan and get more holiday decor inspiration through their official website.