Egypt Sherrod & Mike Jackson Give Fans a Look at New Show After HGTV Cancellation

Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson are hard at work on their new show, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at filming. Following the cancellation of “Married to Real Estate,” excitement is building among viewers eager to see the former HGTV stars back on TV.

Egypt Sherrod & Mike Jackson Take Fans Behind the Scenes of Their New Show

On September 30, Sherrod took to Instagram to share a look at her and Jackson hard at work filming their new show.

“Can’t figure it out? Flip it upside down. Turn it on its head,” Sherrod wrote in the caption. “Sometimes a new perspective is the whole solution. 😉”

In the video, the film crew captures Sherrod and her husband discussing a kitchen space, measuring a patio door, and weighing their options.

Sherrod tells her husband, “This is part of our process. When we are designing, we look at all possible angles. And sometimes, we turn our design upside down on its head so we can stretch ourselves and challenge ourselves.”

“And, believe it or not, sometimes when we turn it upside down, it looks better,” she adds.

He playfully asks, “Is that what we do?” before picking up his wife and turning her upside down. “That look better?” Jackson says with a laugh.

Sherrod and Jackson have two new shows in the works, with both set for a 2026 release. During an April 2026 interview with USA Today, Sherrod and Jackson revealed the shows’ names: “Home Abroad with Egypt and Mike” and “Deserving Design.”

“These shows reflect all the things that are important to us,” Sherrod shared. “For those who have watched us for years, they know we believe in giving back and paying it forward. That is what we are passionate about.”

The former HGTV star added, “At the core, these projects speak to our desire to help people, to build legacy and to use real estate and design to build impact.”

Fans Share Excitement Over Egypt Sherrod & Mike Jackson’s Return to TV

Fans flooded the comments section, sharing their excitement over seeing the couple working on a new show.

“Please let this mean that you all have a new show coming out 🤞🏽,” one fan wrote.

Sherrod responded, “Yup yup!! Stay tuned.”

Others wrote, “So excited,” “I can’t wait! The only home show I could get my hubby to watch with me is with you two,” and “I CAN’T WAIT!!!!!! I hope it’s soon, been missing the BEST couple from that old channel I used to watch.”

Another fan asked, “@egyptsherrod is this a hint at your OWN Design and Reality Network?!!???!!! 👀 👀 … whatever it is … Full Support 🙌❤️🔥.”

She responded, “Ha!!! You’re warm.”

“Y’all so dope … create your own content and take it to the internet yourselves through all the platforms,” one fan commented. “Own your content (assuming y’all not already doing that). Either way, we live to see y’all winning!!! God’s continued favor and protection over you guys!!!”

“I can’t wait to watch!” another excited fan noted. “So happy to have you and Mike back on our screens!!🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️🙌🙌”