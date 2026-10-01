HGTV’s Jasmine Roth Shares New Baby Update Ahead of Welcoming Her Daughter

Jasmine Roth is getting closer to welcoming her third child, and she’s giving fans a new update on her pregnancy. Find out how far along the HGTV star is as she shows off her growing baby bump.

On October 1, Roth took to Instagram to share a quick peek at her baby bump, and at first glance it seemed barely there — until she gave a look at her side profile.

“36 weeks pregnant. 😳😳 Feeling good, but also that belly is getting big!” she shared in the caption.

Roth added, “I know this is my third pregnancy but I swear my brain conveniently forgot how uncomfortable the last month of pregnancy can be … “

In the video, she captures herself facing the mirror and gives a wave, with the text over it reading, “You don’t even look… “

Then she gives a side turn to show her bump, with the text reading, “Never mind!”

Fans lit up the comments section, with many noting how stunning Roth looks in her final stretch of pregnancy.

“You look great! ❤️” one fan wrote.

Another fan noted, “Haha! That’s quite the bump! 🩷”

Others wrote, “Beautiful 🔥,” “God Bless your growing family 🙏,” “You’re so cute,” and “You got this girl 😍.”

“You are almost there, you look happy and beautiful!!!” another fan shared.

One commenter gushed, “Aww the bump is bumping … you look amazing and beautiful.”

Jasmine Roth Shares Sweet Message for Her Daughters

On September 28, Roth took to Instagram to share photos of her precious daughters, Darla and Hazel.

“To my daughters … I wish I could tell you that it’ll be easy. That everything is going to go your way and that life won’t be trying,” she wrote. “That the days will roll by without incident and that each day will be better than the next. I wish I could say that your life won’t be confusing, frustrating, or overwhelming at times. I wish it was all so simple.”

The HGTV star continued, “But life is unfair. We aren’t born strong and unfortunately the only way to thrive in the good times is to grow through the bad ones. So while it might not be easy, it will be worth it. It might be messy, but it will also be better than you ever expected.”

“Who you become is not determined by the days that go your way, but by the ones that rattle you to your core,” she added. “You will rise. You will prosper. And you will live the life that you deserve. 💛💛”

One fan commented, “Beautiful girls! God bless your family! Great parenting Jasmine and hubby! Can’t wait to see their baby sister!!!🩷”

On June 18, Roth gave fans a look at the gender reveal game she played with friends and family, as each person took a bite of a cupcake to see if it had a pink or blue filling.

Over the course of several videos, no one got the gender reveal cupcake — until their daughter Hazel took her turn.

“I got it, I got the gender!” she excitedly announced, then revealed that the couple is having another girl.