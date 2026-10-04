Joanna Gaines Shares Rare Video of Son Duke as He Reaches a Major Milestone: ‘Feeling All the Feels’

Joanna Gaines admits she’s “feeling all the feels” as she shares a sweet video of her son Duke. The former HGTV star gave fans a rare look at Duke heading to the football field for his final high school homecoming game.

Joanna Gaines Shares Rare Video of Her Son Duke

On October 3, Gaines took to Instagram with a brief but emotional message about her son Duke.

“Homecoming ’26! Senior year for my Dukeman. #16 Feeling all the feels 🙏🏼🥹🤗🤡🥲🤯👏🏼🙏🏼.”

The “Fixer Upper” star included a short video showing Duke from the back, walking onto the field.

Fans loved getting this peek at her middle son, flooding the comments section to share support for Gaines as she no doubt is feeling the emotions of her kids leaving home.

“I can’t believe Duke is a senior! I have watched ‘Fixer Upper’ from the very beginning when all the kids were little. Y’all have done a great job raising your kids!” one fan wrote.

Another fan commented, “He’s a senior already! It seems like yesterday they were all little kids on ‘Fixer Upper.'”

“What?!?!?!?! How is that even possible!!!” one fan asked.

Another fan shared, “It’s amazing how quickly they grow. I’ve watched your babies grow and I want to say, y’all are amazing parents. Beautiful family❤️.”

“I have to agree with everyone else here on this. Cannot believe Duke is a senior in college this year! 🤯 I feel like we just met you and your lovely family yesterday! Thank you so much for bringing so much joy into my life, especially when I was going through some tough times,” another fan noted. “I could always turn on ‘Fixer Upper’ or any of your other shows and be transported to a much happier place. ❤️”

Joanna Gaines & Family Spend Summer Vacation Together

On August 2, Gaines took to Instagram to share a glimpse of some of the highlights of their summer vacation stay at their Colorado mountain house.

“A few days in the mountains with the whole fam, makes this mama’s heart so happy,” Gaines wrote in the caption.

She added, “Fishing, chopping down dead trees, making forts for the 🐿️ , crunchy french toast, rodeo, bikes, and family hikes. ❤️”

Fans lit up the comments section, with messages about how much they love seeing Chip, Joanna, Drake, Ella, Duke, Emmie, and Crew enjoying the mountains together.

“So wonderful! Take as many of those times as you can get,” one fan wrote. “Kids grow and change so darn fast. That is one top notch fort the kids built! Way to go!”

On August 16, Gaines took to Instagram to share her thoughts about kids heading off to college.

“Thinking of all the parents sending their kids off to college this season,” she wrote. “I’ve been on that side of move-in day, so I know the wide range of emotions well.”

“As hard as that goodbye is, there’s nothing more fulfilling than watching your kid grow beyond you — it’s one of the greatest gifts of being a parent,” the former HGTV star added. “May you find joy, comfort, and gratitude in the letting go. ❤️🙏🏼”