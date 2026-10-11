HGTV Fan-Favorite Couple Celebrate Anniversary With Sweet Tributes: ‘My High School Crush’

Mika and Brian Kleinschmidt are celebrating their 11th anniversary by looking back on some of their favorite memories together. The HGTV couple, who first met in high school, marked the special occasion with the sweetest tributes to each other.

Mika & Brian Kleinschmidt Celebrate 11th Anniversary

On October 10, both Mika and Brian took to Instagram with sweet tributes to celebrate their anniversary.

Mika shared in the caption: “Happy 11th Anniversary to my best friend, incredible husband, and amazing bonus dad!”

She added, “Forever grateful God brought us together at just the right time. Here’s to 11 beautiful years and a lifetime of adventures still to come! ❤️🥂”

The HGTV star included a slideshow of photos that showed some of their highlights over the years. At the end of the slideshow, she noted in text, “I love you.”

Brian posted a black and white photo from their wedding, writing:

Happy Anniversary to My High School Crush My Dream Girl My Wife My Life My Co-Host My Co-Pilot My Business Partner My Teammate My Best Friend My Duet Partner My Rock My Ride Or Die My Open Ear My Confidante My Mama My Person My Everything My Forever MY MIKA! 💕

Fans flooded the comments sections of both of their posts.

“Happiest Anniversary to you two love birds!!” one fan wrote on Brian’s post.

Another fan shared, “Beautiful!!! Happy Anniversary — your love shines through!❤️”

Others wrote, “Happy Anniversary to my favorite HGTV couple,” “Happy Anniversary to a beautiful couple❤️. May you always be blessed,” and “That was beautiful, Brian. Happy anniversary💙♥️💙.”

“Happy Anniversary to you both. A great couple 🎶🥂🍾🤗💕,” one fan wrote in the comments of Mika’s post.

Another fan noted, “Happy Anniversary to you both and wishing you many more years of love and happiness together!”

Brian & Mika Met in High School

In an October 2025 post on the HGTV Instagram account, the couple discussed their time together in high school.

“We both are very competitive. Looking all the way back to high school, we used to race each other to the lunchroom,” Brian said. “We had history class right before lunch, and we would stand by the door. As soon as the bell rang, we took off.”

The HGTV star added, “We were pushing everybody. We were jumping, like, benches.”

Mika noted, “I feel like Brian and I were complete opposites. For me, especially because I had moved to four different high schools, I was ready to be done.”

As for his personality in high school, Brian said he was “a combination of class clown” and an entrepreneur. “I was on the morning show, I was on the football team, I played basketball, I did musical theater,” he shared. “I kind of did everything.”

The pair chatted more about high school during a June 2025 interview with Food Network.

Mika recalled their meeting during senior year of high school. “We had probably two or three classes together,” she said. “And we were not high school sweethearts — I don’t want to get that story mixed up. I was not interested.”

Brian shared, “It was love at first sight for me. The funniest part of the story is I met her in girls’ chorus class” due to a scheduling mix-up. He recalled telling his guidance counselor to take their time to sort out the error. “I will sing soprano all semester to sit next to her.”