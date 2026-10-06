HGTV Star Leslie Davis Celebrates a Special Milestone With Fiancé

HGTV star Leslie Davis is celebrating fiancé Don Reidy’s big day — his 51st birthday! Davis marked the occasion by sharing some of their sweetest moments together, along with a touching message for her husband-to-be.

Leslie Davis Shares Sweet Birthday Message for Fiancé Don Reidy

On October 4, Davis took to Instagram to wish Reidy a happy birthday.

“My best friend turned 51 today,” she wrote in the caption. “Love you Donny ♥️ Let’s celebrate the next 51 together.”

The “Unsellable Houses” star included a video that showed the two sharing kisses and fun moments together.

Fans lit up the comments section with birthday messages, including, “Happy birthday to your bestie! 🥳🎉🎂” and “Beautiful family. So happy for you all. 🌺🤙🏽🌺🤙🏽🌺”

Davis surprised fans in January when she announced their engagement.

On January 14, she took to Instagram to share the big news.

“SURPRISE 🤭 Don popped the question during a snowy Leavenworth snowmobile ride, joined by all three of my boys, which made it even more perfect,” Davis wrote in the caption.

“Turns out ‘Rock the Block’ gave me a win in more than one way🥹💍❄️,” she continued. “Somewhere between sunup-to-sundown chaos and lots of laughs, I found my person. Don, you are my safe place, my teammate, and my favorite adventure buddy.”

Davis added, “What started as a friendship during one of the wildest experiences of my life turned into true love. We were in it together then … and now we’re in it together forever. Still smiling. Still shocked. Still so excited for this next chapter.”

Fans were overjoyed by the happy news, with one person commenting, “Congratulations!!🎉 May you have a long, fun filled, God blessed life together!”

“Yay!!!!!! Wishing you a lifetime of love, laughter and LOTS of adventures!” another fan wrote.

The HGTV star shared even more in a “Leslie’s Life Update” post on her blog on January 16.

“This week I shared some pretty big news … I’m engaged!!! And Don and I couldn’t be more excited to finally share our story with you and celebrate this big life moment,” she wrote. “Here is a little life update about the past few years, and a glimpse into our story.”

Davis explained how they met on “Rock the Block” season 5. “Don was one of the contractors working tirelessly on our house, making it #TWINWIN worthy! Through the stressful days, endless hours, and lots of laughs in between, we became best friends and continued to stay in touch post-filming,” she wrote.

“Don was living in Colorado and working on other HGTV favorites, while I was wrapping up filming ‘Unsellable Houses’ season 5 here in Snohomish, but we made an effort to keep our friendship growing,” she noted. “With hundreds of FaceTime calls that turned into dates and quick weekend trips to see each other, it was clear we were more than friends.”

Reidy relocated to Washington after a year of long-distance dating and the two got engaged in January 2026.