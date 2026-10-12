Former HGTV Star Opens Up About Canceled Show: ‘Years of My Life That I’ll Never Get Back’

Nicole Curtis is reflecting on the anniversary of the premiere of her HGTV series “Rehab Addict.” The show was canceled in February 2026 after a leaked video surfaced showing Curtis using a racial slur while filming. Now, the former HGTV star is opening up about one of the personal sacrifices she made during her time on the show.

Nicole Curtis Reflects on ‘Rehab Addict’ Premiere: ‘Today Was Hard…’

On October 10, Curtis took to Instagram to mark the anniversary of the “Rehab Addict” premiere, sharing one of her biggest regrets about her time on the show.

“Today was hard, not going to lie … years of my life gone” she wrote in text over a compilation of her years of “Rehab Addict.”

“16 years ago, my show played first time 10/10/10. I thought I’d be okay, but it hit hard,” Curtis admitted in the caption. “Years of my life that I’ll never get back.”

She continued, “I don’t speak about this much and for the most part, I’m good.”

“Today, I thought about rocket launch my oldest was doing at school that I was told could not be scheduled around in year one,” Curtis shared. “The network needed my promos shot and back then I didn’t know to say no.”

“Of all the things I gained, I missed the rocket launch 💔 (for that I can say I harbor some hate 😌😁100 percent),” she added.

Fans Share Encouraging Words for Nicole Curtis

Curtis’ fans flooded the comments section to share words of support for the former HGTV star.

“All working moms are forced to make sacrifices. We all carry the same guilt. You’re not alone sis,” one fan wrote. “Remind yourself of the opportunities and memories you could create from your sacrifices. You’ve taught him how to hustle, be strong, provide, the list goes on. Stay strong!”

“Never think of those years as a waste,” another fan shared. “Life has something big in store for you, I know it.”

Others shared how impactful Curtis’ work was for “Rehab Addict” viewers.

“You did NOT waste those years!! You taught so many people so much about home refurbishment and taught your son a lot of valuable lessons at the same time,” one fan commented. “At the time my mom was in her late 80s and loved your show!! My mom and dad had fixed up three old homes and she appreciated the work you were doing. I was and still am a big fan of yours! Don’t go away!! Everyone misses you!🩷”

Another commenter shared, “Your show is why I live in a 100 year old home and refuse to live in a flip. I hope you know that your influence has changed how an entire generation views old homes.”

Many fans encouraged Curtis to find new ways to share her work. “YouTube and social media now. Do your own thing now,” one fan wrote. “You’re smarter and wiser now. Just do it ❤️.”

“You are amazing at what you do and will be on top again,” another commenter shared. “Wherever you land, I’ll keep watching from a distance. ☺️🩷 Be proud of all you’ve done.”