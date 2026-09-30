Jacob Elordi Protects Kendall Jenner as They Get Swarmed by Photographers in Paris

Jacob Elordi went into protective mode for his girlfriend, Kendall Jenner, after the couple was bombarded by paparazzi in Paris.

In a video circulating on social media, the 29-year-old “Euphoria” actor and the 30-year-old “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star were making their way back to their hotel when photographers began snapping photos of them.

At one point, flashes from the cameras appeared to become too much for the couple as they started covering their eyes.

“Wait, wait, wait, can we just walk home?” Elordi asked the photographers as he shielded Jenner. “Stop, stop, stop.”

Jacob Elordi Confronts Paparazzi During Paris Outing With Kendall Jenner

Elordi went on to ask the paparazzi, “Can we just walk home back to our hotel? No flash, just let us walk. Just let us go.”

The photographers continued to follow the couple as they crossed the street despite Elordi’s request. The actor wrapped his arm around Jenner’s waist, while she did her best to keep her face covered throughout the ordeal.

Elordi and Jenner’s latest date night comes shortly after the Oscar nominee watched his girlfriend from the front row at Bottega Veneta’s show during Milan Fashion Week.

The proud boyfriend pulled out a digital camera to snap a few photos of his supermodel girlfriend and even cheered her on by whistling from the crowd.

Kendall Jenner & Jacob Elordi’s Romance Appears to Be Going Strong

Meanwhile, Deuxmoi reported on Sunday that Jenner and Elordi are house hunting in Los Angeles. The outlet alleged that the couple, who first sparked romance rumors in April 2026, could be ready to take their relationship to the next level.

Elordi and Jenner are said to be looking at homes in L.A., though it’s unclear whether they’re considering a shared or individual property.

Fans were quick to share their thoughts on the speculation.

One fan wrote, “Two incredibly good-looking people will probably buy a beautiful home. They seem happy together and will probably have super good-looking kids. I’m here for it.”

Someone commented, “Love you two together!! Keep it going,” while another chimed in, “Get married already…”

A commenter gushed, “I think they’re the real deal,” while someone added, “Whatever it is, please marry soon.”

Another suggested, “Maybe he is just seeking a professional opinion from Kendall since she is good at hunting houses, interior design, and stuff.”

Jenner and Elordi have reportedly been taking a relaxed approach to their relationship.

“They’re not trying to turn this into some big public thing,” a source told PEOPLE in May 2026. “They enjoy spending time together in more private settings. They want to keep things low-key while they’re figuring things out naturally. Kendall really likes him though.”