Kim Kardashian Returns in Season 2 of Loopy Legal Drama ‘All’s Fair’: Watch

Kim Kardashian is heading back to the courtroom.

Hulu has just unveiling the new trailer and key art for the upcoming second season of “All’s Fair,” the Ryan Murphy-produced legal drama starring the longtime fixture of reality TV hit “The Kardashians.”

Scandals, Secrets and Stilettos

“The lawyers of Grant, Ronson & Greene are back for another season of scandals, secrets, and stilettos,” reads the official logline for Season 2.

“As new allegiances form, friendships are tested and a shocking revelation threatens the very existence of the firm,” the logline teases.

Returning alongside Kardashian are co-stars Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Matthew Noszka, Cauã Reymond, Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close.

Leaning Into the Comedy

Hulu

As viewers of the first season will recall, the series focuses on a gaggle of high-flying female divorce attorneys, with Kardashian heading the cast as lawyer Allura Grant.

Fans will also agree that the over-the-top plots were outrageously bonkers. Yet despite a rash of scathing reviews, viewers flocked to the show in such numbers that a second season was guaranteed — a show that is apparently critic-proof.

As Kardashian said in a recent interview with The Times’ Style Magazine, she’s no stranger to critical backlash.

“I am so used to it, I have a really thick skin,” Kardashian admitted.

“I mean, at the beginning, to the girls, my cast, I was like, ‘Wait, are we OK? Did I ruin everything?’ And they were like, ‘Listen, we are OK.’ I didn’t realize that in the film business as well you get so much criticism. But we had so much fun. We’ve just finished season two,” she added.

For those who felt the first season was wild, Karsdashian promise they ain’t seen nothing yet.

“We thought we were a bit more serious last year, but the audiences thought we were really comical, so we’ve leant into that,” she teased.

“I love stepping out of my comfort zone,” she added of her new sideline as an actor. “I want to grow, learn and expand. It keeps me motivated, keeps me inspired.”

A High Bar

Hulu

While Kardashian had acted before — in the 12th season of Murphy’s “American Horror Story” — “All’s Fair” placed her in the midst of an epic cast of A-list actresses.

“For one of my very first scenes in All’s Fair, I had to do a really emotional scene with Glenn Close, and I was terrified,” she admitted in an interview with Numéro.

“I felt like Ryan knew exactly what he was doing. He threw me right into the role on my very first day to help me feel more confident. Glenn was incredibly supportive, she truly is an exceptional woman. I’d even say she’s the most generous actress I’ve ever met. I remember that particular scene. We were filming a lot in a conference room, and everyone had gathered to watch her. I think it was Sarah Paulson who said to me: ‘Look at her! What she’s doing is so special,’” she added.

The new season of “All’s Fair” kicks off with three back-to-back episodes dropping on Wednesday, November 4.