Kim Kardashian Explains Why She ‘Wasn’t Ready’ For Love Until Meeting Lewis Hamilton

Now that Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have made their relationship Instagram official, she’s being increasingly asked about the relationship in interviews.

That was certainly the case when the star of “The Kardashians” recently sat down with The Times’ Style Magazine.

Neither Hamilton nor Kardashian have said much publicly about their relationship, and that continued in her interview with The Times’ Style Magagine.

In the interview, she’s asked to comment on the relationship, but declined to do so.

“In the most respectful way, I’d probably rather not,” she told the outlet.

She Felt ‘No Rush’ to Couple Up

However, she did open up about the conditions in her life that allowed her to open her heart up to embrace a new love.

As the magazine points out, apart from her high-profile romance with Pete Davidson, she’s been otherwise single ever since her divorce from Kanye West.

“I was really single for five years,” she explained. “And that felt great. I could focus on my kids and projects that I really wanted to be involved with.”

The Universe Worked in Her Favor

According to Kardashian, during those years she really didn’t see the point in jumping into another relationship.

“I really felt no rush,” she said.

“Like, I really didn’t feel empty,” she added. “I felt like I needed my time. I wanted to completely heal and just work on myself. I wasn’t ready to open up. I really wasn’t even thinking about it.”

However, when the Formula 1 driver entered her life, she’d been through that tunnel and emerged on the other side, ready for romance. “The universe works in your favour when you just allow it to,” she observed.

She Built Her Business

During the years after her divorce from West, Kardashian focused on her career. That included establishing herself as an actor — starring in the 12th season of “American Horror Story,” and in the legal drama “All’s Fair” — and building her successful Skims brand.

Valued at $5 billion, the shapewear line has been a wildly successful venture for her.

“It started with a simple idea,” Kardashian said of how the concept first originated.

“I’ve always loved wearing shapewear but the colour choices were two options, black or a really light, nude color,” she continued.

“I would always dye my shapewear in the sink with tea bags to find something matching my skin tone, so I thought it would be brilliant if there was this range of almost a dozen neutral colours.”

As she pointed out, the choice of fabric also proved to be key.

“I’m a comfort girlie,” she added. “But when you think of shapewear, it’s tiny and takes forever to put on. I wanted more comfort and ease, but to still feel that snatch.”

She also felt it was important to offer a full range of sizes in order to incorporate all body typse. “Skims is for every single body,” she declared. “I’m not here to judge what makes someone feel confident. I’m here just to build them up and make them feel great.”



