‘Game of Thrones’ Star Emilia Clarke Compares Herself & Pals to the Powerpuff Girls in Latest Photos

“Game of Thrones” actress Emilia Clarke has compared herself and her girlfriends to the iconic Cartoon Network superhero team the Powerful Girls.

“Powerpuff Girls” ran on the popular cable television channel from 1998 until 2005. It featured three kindergarten-aged girls — Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup — who possessed superpowers similar to those of Superman (flight, superspeed, superstrength, etc).

Clarke, 39, who exhibited superpowers of her own when she played the Skrull character G’iah in the Marvel Cinematic Universe series “Secret Invasion,” is clearly familiar with the show. That makes sense, given that she will have been around 12 years old when it began.

The star took to social media to share a new batch of personal photographs of herself and her friends, whom she has humorously likened to Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup.

Emilia Clarke & Pals Are…. The Powerpuff Girls!

Emilia Clarke has shared her latest batch of photographs, from which she compares herself and her friends to the Powerpuff Girls, with the 27.8 million followers on her Instagram account.

Specifically, the post includes a carousel of nine photographs in which she and two friends appear to be in Santorini, Greece. The snaps include three pictures of Clarke standing alone, several of her with her pals, and some of the sights and delights of Santorini (including, of course, wine).

Clarke’s caption on her post reads, “Powerpuff girls much?” She has also playfully added the hashtags “boobiesgalore” and “#sisterwivescommune.”

Exactly which of the three Powerpuff Girls Clarke and her two friends are being individually compared to, respectively, remains open to debate.

The actress’ fans and followers loved her post and think she looks fabulous in the photos, with one of them commenting, “U look like a modern Cinderella ✨🫶🏼.”

Another of Clarke’s followers wrote, “Forget the Iron Throne, you just won the title of the prettiest person on Earth.”

Someone else noted, “Hahaha, 😂 your expression in the 5th picture was both super cute and funny. Keep smiling like this always, ✨and those glasses are so pretty too I have the exact same ones, I got them from @jewelish_bags ❤️.”

As for the reason Clarke is in Santorini in the first place, that was made clear in an earlier post.

Clarke Is in Santorini for a Friend’s Wedding

In an earlier Instagram post, Emilia Clarke revealed she was in Santorini for a friend’s wedding.

She captioned that post, “For 72 hours straight I have laughed and drank and laughed some more, thank GOD these beautiful humans got married and gave me and my sister wife a holiday ❤️🙌🥳.”

It came with another carousel. This one includes 12 photographs and a single video.

The photos feature the same two friends from the Powerpuff Girls post, as well as a plethora of other wedding guests. There are pictures of Clarke enjoying the wedding reception and more shots of her and her friends exploring Santorini. In the one video in the collection, a friend of Clarke’s joyfully dances to some Greek music.

Clarke’s fans loved this photo dump, too, with one of them commenting, “Looks like fun. So nice of you to share your beautuful [sic] good times Emilia. Im glad you had a ball, you deserve it. ❤️”

It’s been a busy 2026 for Clarke. She starred in Peacock’s spy thriller television series “Ponies” and in the romantic sci-fi drama movie “Next Life.”

Her upcoming projects include the 2027 horror movie “When Darkness Loves Us,” the Amazon crime drama series “Criminal,” animated film “The Amazing Maurice – The Waters of Life,” and the biographical drama flick “An Ideal Wife.” None of the latter three have confirmed release dates yet.

We look forward to seeing all of Emilia Clarke’s upcoming work. Moreover, we fully expect her to voice a character in any “Powerpuff Girls” reboots.

Emilia Clarke’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.