Gorgeous Zara Larsson Performs in Starfish Bra Celebrating One Year Since Album Release — Photos

Beautiful Swedish singer-songwriter Zara Larsson has wowed her fans by performing in a starfish-themed bra on her Midnight Sun Tour.

From Friday, September 25, until Sunday, September 27, Larsson, 28, did three gigs at the All Things Go D.C. music festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland.

She used the occasion to celebrate one year of the album her tour is named after. “Midnight Sun” released on September 26, 2025. It included tracks like “Pretty Ugly,” “Crush,” and the eponymous “Midnight Sun.”

Larsson, who rose to fame on Sweden’s reality talent show “Talang,” the Swedish version of the “Got Talent” series, took to social media to share some snaps of herself performing in the eye-catching bra for the occasion.

Zara Larsson Looked Incredible in Her Starfish Bra

Zara Larsson shared the pictures of herself performing in her starfish bra — a custom crystallized item by Rohit Mane — with the 13.3 million followers on her Instagram account.

Her post includes a carousel of 12 photographs and five videos from the All Things Go D.C. music festival. The pictures include several of her wearing the aforementioned bra, which features blue and pink crystals and an elaborate starfish design below it. Videos include Larsson singing “Happy Birthday” to “Midnight Sun,” singing her 2015 single “Lush Life” on stage with a fan, and enthusiastic fans in the crowd enjoying themselves and singing along to her iconic tracks.

Larsson’s caption on her post reads, “All things go DC!!!! That was frogging beautiful!!! Thank you for celebrating midnight sun with me 😍😍😍😍.”

The star’s fans and followers flocked to the comments section of her post to have their say on it.

Larsson’s Fans Think She Looks Great & Wish ‘Midnight Sun’ a Happy Birthday

Getty Zara Larsson.

The comments section of Zara Larsson’s post is flooded with messages from her fans and followers. The messages primarily wish “Midnight Sun” a happy birthday or tell her how fabulous she is and looks.

One of Larsson’s followers commented, “Happy birthday Midnight Sunnnn 💞🥰✨.”

Another follower wrote in Swedish, “Midnight Sun albumet har gett mig sååå mycket glädje 🩵 tack.” That translates as, “the midnight sun album has given me sooo much joy 💙 thank you.”

Somebody else said, “Outfit is EVERYTHING.”

“UR A REAL LIFE MERMAID UGHHH😩” proclaimed one big Larsson fan.

Someone else posted, “shining like a STARRR.”

Another Instagram user noted, “me and midnight sun share a birthday!!! such a libra icon ☀️💖🐬.”

Last but not least, one individual commented, “”i love how she includes videos of her fans in her posts 🥺🥺.”

Larsson’s 2026 has been great for her so far. In addition to her tour, she released the remix album “Midnight Sun: Girls Trip” on May 1, which features reworked versions of tracks from the aforementioned “Midnight Sun,” featured on Tyla’s track “She Did It Again,” and put out a collaborative single with Robyn in early August.

Per Larsson’s official website, upcoming dates on her tour include Friday, September 25 in Forest Hills, New York, Saturday, September 26 in Columbia, Maryland, and Sunday, September 27 in San Francisco, California. After going through the likes of Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, and the Philippines, the tour comes to its climax on Thursday, December 3, in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.

We hope Zara Larsson’s tour and everything else she has planned continues to go well. She undeniably looks absolutely amazing in her latest tour photos.

Zara Larsson’s discography info was courtesy of Discogs.