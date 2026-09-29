RAYE Finally Addresses Those Michael B. Jordan Dating Rumors

For weeks, RAYE and Michael B. Jordan‘s dating rumors have been making the rounds online. Now, the singer has finally addressed them herself.

EntertainmentNow covered the speculation surrounding RAYE and Jordan after the pair were spotted together at Six Flags Magic Mountain in August.

While walking the red carpet at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 27, RAYE was asked directly about her relationship with the “Sinners” actor.

The “Where Is My Husband!” singer told Extra that there was no romance between them, describing Jordan as one of her “friends who like roller coasters.” She separately told Entertainment Tonight that they are “just lovely friends.”

Why Fans Thought RAYE and Michael B. Jordan Might Be Dating

The speculation began after RAYE and Jordan were spotted together at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California, on Friday, Aug. 7.

Fan-captured photos and videos showed the pair sitting beside each other on rides, chatting and laughing. In one clip, RAYE excitedly raised her hands before nudging Jordan to do the same. Conflicting reports soon emerged.

On Aug. 10, a source told People that Jordan and RAYE had already been on a few dinner dates and “really like each other.” Another source, however, told the outlet that they were simply friends and had visited Six Flags as part of a larger group.

One day later, TMZ offered another version. Sources familiar with the situation told the outlet that RAYE and Jordan had never dated and were spending time together because they were working on a professional project.

The speculation resurfaced recently when a viral social media post on X appeared to show RAYE and Jordan kissing at the VMAs. The image was subsequently identified as AI-generated, and the account that posted it was a parody page.

There is no evidence that the two kissed at the ceremony. By that point, however, RAYE was ready to give fans a direct answer herself.

RAYE Says She and Michael B. Jordan Are Working Together

Although RAYE denied the dating rumors, she confirmed that she and Jordan do have a connection professionally. Asked about their project by Extra, RAYE said she was “technically not allowed to talk about it” because she could get into trouble for revealing too much.

She offered slightly more during her separate Entertainment Tonight interview, saying that she and Jordan have “been working on some things.” RAYE did not identify the project.

TMZ reported that sources said she was contributing to the soundtrack of a movie project involving Jordan. However, neither RAYE nor Jordan has publicly confirmed which movie the report refers to or exactly what her involvement entails.

RAYE Says She Is Still Waiting for Love to Find Her

Raye performs onstage at 2026 MTV Video Music Awards held at Peacock Theater on September 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

RAYE’s denial also arrives almost exactly one year after she released “Where Is My Husband!” on Sept. 19, 2025. The song was first performed live at Glastonbury in 2025 before becoming RAYE’s second U.K. No. 1 single in January 2026. It later appeared on her second studio album, “This Music May Contain Hope,” which was released March 27.

At the VMAs, RAYE said she remains open to falling in love but is not trying to force the process. “I’m really excited, but also not forcing that chapter,” she told Entertainment Tonight, adding that she believes love can arrive naturally when someone stops actively searching for it.

Her relationship status could even affect when fans get another album. RAYE revealed earlier this year that she plans to call her third album “And Then She Fell in Love” and does not intend to begin writing it until she actually falls in love.

She later doubled down on the decision during an August appearance on “Today,” joking that the wait could last 10 years. For now, her comments about Jordan make one thing clear: despite weeks of speculation, she does not consider him the answer to the question posed by her biggest recent hit.

Michael B. Jordan Has Mostly Kept His Love Life Private

US actor Michael B. Jordan attends the premiere of Columbia Pictures’ “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on July 27, 2026. (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP via Getty Images)

Jordan has not publicly addressed the latest RAYE speculation himself. His most recent publicly confirmed relationship was with Lori Harvey. The pair were first linked in late 2020 and dated for roughly a year and a half before their breakup was confirmed in June 2022.

Jordan later sparked dating speculation with actress Taylor Russell after the two were seen walking together along Oxford Street in London in March 2025. Neither publicly confirmed a romance.

At the time, Russell had been cast opposite Jordan in his reimagining of “The Thomas Crown Affair.” However, she later exited the project in July 2025 over creative differences, and Adria Arjona ultimately took over the female lead.

Jordan directs, produces and stars in the film, which Amazon MGM Studios has scheduled for theatrical release on March 5, 2027.

For RAYE, though, the mystery surrounding Jordan appears to have finally been settled. They may be collaborating behind the scenes, but according to the singer herself, their relationship remains firmly in the friendship category.