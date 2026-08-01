Michael B. Jordan Hilariously Reacts After Fans Roast His Go-To Red Carpet Pose

Michael B. Jordan is proving that even Oscar winners aren’t safe from the internet’s jokes.

The actor recently found himself at the center of a lighthearted viral moment after fans realized he has one signature pose he seems to pull out for nearly every red carpet appearance. The conversation took off after Bustle shared an Instagram carousel featuring several photos of Jordan standing with his hands folded in front of him at different events.

The post included a screenshot of a viral X joke comparing the pose to a waiter asking, “Y’all ready to order yet?”

Bustle didn’t miss the opportunity to join in, captioning the post, “Well, Michael B. Jordan can take my order anytime.”

“Hardest thing in the world is finding something to do with your hands on the carpet,” Hart wrote.

Actress DeWanda Wise also came to his defense, writing, “Let actors be introverts, ok?!”

Michael B. Jordan Even Agreed With Fans’ Running Joke

The playful conversation didn’t stop with Bustle’s post.

Comedian Tony Baker later shared his own Instagram video defending Jordan after seeing fans poke fun at the actor’s go-to pose. Baker argued that men don’t exactly have endless options when posing on a red carpet and joked that no matter what Jordan did with his hands, people would probably turn it into a meme anyway.

He pointed out that if Jordan crossed his arms, put his hands in his pockets or tried something completely different, the internet would likely roast him for that, too. His takeaway was simple: Jordan found a pose that works, so why change it?

Jordan clearly appreciated the defense.

Responding in Baker’s comments, the actor joked, “@tonybaker Right?! Now I gotta change up my go to! 🤣”

The exchange only fueled the conversation, with many fans agreeing that almost everyone has a signature pose in front of the cameras and that Jordan simply became the latest celebrity to have his pointed out online.

Fortunately for Jordan, the jokes have all been in good fun, and he seems more than happy to laugh along with everyone else.

Michael B. Jordan Has Plenty to Celebrate This Year

Michael B. Jordan, Best Actor Award winner for “Sinners”, at the 98th Oscars on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Getty Images)

The viral red carpet moment comes during one of the biggest years of Jordan’s career.

Earlier this year, the actor took home his first Academy Award for Best Actor for his dual performance as Smoke and Stack in “Sinners.” Speaking with Entertainment Weekly after his Oscar win, Jordan shared that he was already looking ahead to what was next, revealing he still hadn’t found a permanent place for his trophy because his focus had quickly shifted back to work.

That momentum hasn’t slowed down. Earlier this week, the first trailer for “The Thomas Crown Affair” gave fans a first look at Jordan’s latest project. According to People, the remake marks his second time directing a feature film after “Creed III,” while also starring in and producing the movie ahead of its March 2027 theatrical release.

Jordan is also continuing to expand his work behind the camera. According to Deadline, Prime Video’s adaptation of Rebecca Yarros’ bestselling fantasy series “Fourth Wing” is officially moving forward, with Jordan serving as an executive producer through his Outlier Society production company.