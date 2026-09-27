Rihanna Shares Adorable Photos & Videos of Daughter Rocki

Rihanna is having fun with her daughter, Rocki, and she gave fans a glimpse at some of their sweetest and funniest moments together.

The 38-year-old singer and mom of three dedicated her latest Instagram post to life as a girl mom, sharing a collection of photos and videos featuring her 1-year-old daughter, Rocki Irish Mayers. The little girl is Rihanna’s daughter with rapper A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna Shared 20 Adorable Pics and Clips of Her Daughter

The Instagram carousel, shared Saturday, Sept. 26, began with a video of Rocki sitting in a high chair while wearing a long black wig. The oversized hair covered much of the toddler’s face as she tugged at it, while people behind the camera could be heard laughing and apologizing.

Another clip showed Rocki getting ready alongside her mom while wearing plenty of Fenty Beauty blush. Other videos captured the toddler waving at the camera from Rihanna’s arms and sleeping while nestled against her mother.

Rocki also showed off her playful side throughout the collection. In one video, she made raspberry sounds while sitting on Rihanna’s lap and pulled her mother’s hat down over her face.

The toddler also had a strong opinion about one of her mom’s accessories.

In another clip, Rocki reached for Rihanna’s Louis Vuitton purse while sitting on her lap. Rihanna took the bag away and put it on her own wrist, prompting her daughter to cry.

“But hold on, can I take this? It’s mine,” Rihanna told her.

After seeing Rocki’s reaction, Rihanna returned the purse to her daughter. The toddler quickly stopped crying and began touching the handbag again.

The collection also included a photo of Rocki looking puzzled while standing near a snake, along with images of the toddler posing on a red carpet and showing off several fashionable outfits. One particularly funny picture showed Rocki with her hair set in curlers.

Rihanna summed up the experience of raising a daughter with a playful question in her caption.

“Who let me have a daughter, bro?” she wrote.

Fans Couldn’t Get Enough of the Cute Post

Fans quickly filled the comments with affection for the toddler, with many pointing out how much they enjoyed seeing glimpses of Rihanna as a mom.

One fan joked that Rocki does not yet understand that she is Rihanna’s daughter, writing, “She doesn’t even know she’s Rihanna’s daughter. That realization is going to be CRAZY.”

Another commenter wrote, “Rihanna please! You giving us baby fever in a man recession.”

Other fans celebrated watching Rocki grow, with one writing, “From wishing for a little girl to celebrating her first year. Life is beautiful.”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, who began dating publicly in 2020, are also parents to sons RZA and Riot. The couple welcomed Rocki in September 2025.

The couple tend to keep their family life private rather than share moments with fans.

But for now, Rihanna appears happy to share the lighter and funny sides of motherhood, one playful moment at a time.