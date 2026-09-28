Icon Rod Stewart Retires in Emotional Statement

Rod Stewart shall be retiring from his life on the road as a musician after more than sixty years in the entertainment industry. The iconic star – who recently underwent heart surgery – took to social media to share the sad news as well as that he’s going to be doing a farewell tour titled “Rod Stewart: The Final Encore”.

Rod’s Announcement

Taking to Instagram Rod posted a video of himself talking to his fans and followers, as well as a list of tour dates for his Encore.

The star shared: “Ladies and gentleman. After much deliberation and sadness I have to announce this year, next year, will be my last tour ever ever ever.

“I’m not retiring but this will be the last rock and roll tour. So I want to thank you for everything you’ve given me, and hopefully I’ve given you something in return.

“So… please come out and see me on the tour!!! It’s going to be greeeat!!”

Rod also penned an emotional statement online about his decision to cease touring after his farewell gigs, which read: “My dear friends, The time has come to say farewell to life on the road. After more than six decades, The Final Encore will most definitely be my last.

“I’ve been singing the music I love since I was 19 years old, and I’ve had the privilege of taking it around the world to all of you. It has given me a life beyond anything I could ever have imagined, and I hope I’ve given you some fond memories in return.

“So, may I take this opportunity to thank you for making this extraordinary life possible. I hope you’ll join me so I can thank you the best way I know how… with the music and one hell of a show. See you there.”

Tickets for the tour will begin going on presale tomorrow. The concerts promise to deliver many of Rod’s most popular hits including “Tonight’s the Night (Gonna Be Alright)”, “Hot Legs, Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?”, and “Maggie May”.

Fan Reaction

Fans were simultaneously excited and devastated by the news and poured in with love and words of thanks in the comment’s section of Rod’s post.

One user said: “Rod as much as I have enjoyed 104 for concerts with you it’s been a blast loved every moment of every one of them. I’m sure you will leave in style and maybe a tiny gig every now and again a in a pub would be appreciated. You deserve a good long rest. Thank you for all the most amazing memories, I shall forever paint you with a passion. Look forward to seeing you next year Rod. Much love always.”

A second shared: “You will always be in the hearts of millions of people for ever and ever. Thank you for all the amazing music. Keep Rocking you absolute ledgend!”

A third added: “Ohhhhhh omggg! I’m so excited!!!! Gotta see if any more dates get dropped in the U.S and I will be there singing along!”

Thank you for all the music, Rod! We hope you enjoy getting some rest and that whatever’s next in your career brings you joy.