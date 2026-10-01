Jesse McCartney Expecting Baby No. 2

Jesse McCartney and his wife, Katie McCartney, are growing their family!

The “Beautiful Soul” singer, 39, and his wife, 38, announced on Oct. 1 that they are expecting their second child together, a little over a year after welcoming their son, Archer.

Jesse and Katie shared the happy news in a joint Instagram post featuring a carousel of photos of their growing family. In the sweet shots, Katie showed off her baby bump while posing alongside Jesse and their 16-month-old son. The couple also held up sonogram photos of their newest addition.

And Archer already has a new job coming his way.

“Archer is getting promoted to big brother 🤍 March 2027,” the couple captioned the post, revealing when their second baby is due.

The pregnancy marks another exciting chapter for Jesse and Katie, who have been together for more than a decade and will celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary later this month.

Jesse and Katie Welcomed Their ‘Little Fighter’ in 2025

Jesse and Katie became parents for the first time when they welcomed Archer James McCartney on May 7, 2025. Their son arrived about three months before his original August due date and spent 70 days in the neonatal intensive care unit.

“Our sweet Archie couldn’t wait to meet us and arrived a bit earlier than expected,” the couple shared in their birth announcement at the time, according to Us Weekly. “We are so in love with him.”

Jesse later opened up about the experience, sharing that doctors told the couple Archer progressed through the NICU in a “textbook” way. He and Katie took his recovery one day at a time until they were finally able to bring their baby home in July 2025.

As previously reported, Jesse said the difficult experience also brought him and Katie even closer. Watching his wife fight to keep their son safe gave him a new appreciation for her.

“Getting to see her fight so hard to keep that baby in there was rough,” Jesse said. “But I fell in love with her even more intensely. I was never more proud. This just brought us closer together.”

Bringing Archer home after 70 days in the NICU was another emotional milestone for the singer, who called it “the greatest day of my life.” Jesse recalled that he and Katie spent that first night simply staring at their son as he slept in his own crib without any hospital machines around him.

Jesse and Katie’s Love Story Goes Back to 2012

Long before becoming parents, Jesse and Katie met in 2012 while she was working as a bartender. Per InStyle, Jesse was at the bar for a friend’s birthday when he tried to flirt with Katie and eventually left his phone number for her on a cocktail napkin. He initially forgot to write down his name.

The pair later had their first date at CUT steakhouse in Beverly Hills, which became the same place Jesse chose to propose on their seventh dating anniversary.

They got engaged in 2019 and tied the knot in October 2021 at the Santa Lucia Preserve in Carmel, California. Jesse and Katie, who are both Taylor Swift fans, had their first dance to Swift’s “Lover.”

Katie has also appeared alongside her husband in his work, including his 2019 music video for “Wasted.” She inspired his song “Party for Two,” which Jesse played for her the night he proposed.

Now, after navigating their first year of parenthood together, Jesse and Katie are getting ready to do it all again, this time with Archer stepping into his newest role.

“Archer is getting promoted to big brother 🤍 March 2027,” the couple shared.