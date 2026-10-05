Phil Collins Reveals How 24-Year Feud with Paul McCartney Finally Ended

Phil Collins has finally put his feud with Paul McCartney to rest. The legendary musicians were embroiled in frosty relations since 2002, but have made amends. Collins, 75, had issues with McCartney, 84, after the Beatles member made a comment during the former’s performance at the Queen’s Jubilee Concert. The pair held animosity against each other for more than two decades before coming to terms. Collins confirmed the end of their feud in an appearance on “Piers Morgan Uncensored.” The Genesis singer also revealed that the two are now on good terms.

Collins went on to share details behind what began the feud in 2002. The issue began when Collins interpreted a comment made by McCartney in a negative light. The incident sparked further bitterness from Collins toward McCartney, and the “You’ll Be in My Heart” singer had spoken of issues with McCartney over the years.

Play

Phil Collins’ grievance with Paul McCartney began in 2002 when he was performing at the Queen’s Jubilee Concert. According to the musician, he asked for an autograph on a first edition Hunter Davis book on the Beatles from McCartney. However, the way in which McCartney made a cheeky comment rubbed Collins the wrong way.

“Paul came up behind with Heather Mills, who he was married to at that point, and I said, ‘Paul, could you sign this?'” Collins recalled to Piers Morgan during the interview.”He probably didn’t mean it like it sounded, but he said, ‘He’s a big fan, our little Phil.'”

Collins didn’t appreciate the tone with which the comment was delivered. The Genesis frontman said the book had been gifted to him by his ex-wife Jill Tavelman. His instant reaction was to be enraged at McCartney, saying he felt the Beatles singer was deliberately patronizing him.

In his “Piers Morgan Uncensored” interview, the 75-year-old said he “probably made more of it” than McCartney meant. In 2016, Collins told The Sunday Times that he felt McCartney had always behaved “condescendingly” toward him. Now, he admits he may have overreacted.

Phil Collins And Paul McCartney ‘Kissed And Made Up’

Phil Collins said that Paul McCartney had extended an olive branch toward him after his The Sunday Times interview. The Beatles singer had sent Collins an email to explain the situation. However, Collins was not receptive to holding any talks and decided to ignore the message. That left their relationship tense for the next decade before McCartney reached out again.

Earlier in the year, McCartney contacted Collins when he learned that the 75-year-old was collecting memorabilia as donations for the Kings Trust charity auction he was organizing. It was then that the 84-year-old decided to address the situation directly. Collins told Morgan that he ended up expressing his regret over the whole situation at that moment.

Instead of bringing up the past, McCartney told Collins that they “were good.” According to Collins, the pair “kissed and made up” and are in a positive place in their relationship. The reconciliation is among the many changes Collins has made in his life. The Genesis frontman has also been open about making amends with his children after a brutal health scare.