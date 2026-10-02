The Rolling Stones Release ‘Mr. Charm’ Music Video Featuring Iconic Hollywood Star

The Rolling Stones have released their commentary on the current state of the world with a music video titled “Mr. Charm.” The song comes from the band’s “Foreign Tongues” album and is headlined by Hollywood actor Alexander Skarsgård.

The Swedish actor is known for TV shows, including “True Blood,” “Murderbot,” “Big Little Lies,” “Generation Kill”and “Succession.” He is also known for “Zoolander,” “The Legend of Tarzan,” “Godzilla,“ and more.

In Skarsgård’s latest release, “Mr. Charm” features the Rolling Stones’ commentary, including Elon Musk, and the current, perilous state of the world. The Swedish actor is the latest Hollywood star to feature in a Stones’ music video from “Foreign Tongues,” with Odessa A’zion (“In the Stars), Charles Melton and Anya Taylor Joy (“Jealous Lover”)

Previous to this, a video was made for the lead single “Angry” from the band’s previous album “Hackney Diamonds,” where Hollywood A-lister Sydney Sweeney stars.

Alexander Skarsgård In The Rolling Stones Music Video ‘Mr. Charm’

Getty The Rolling Stones release a music video “Mr. Charm” featuring Alexander Skarsgård (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for ZFF)

Mick Jagger and producer Andrew Watt spoke to Variety in August about the making of the video. They revealed that the song originated in a demo guitar riff played by Jagger, followed by guitarists Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood. Moreover, Steve Winwood played the organ, with Steve Jordon on drums.

“It’s connected with dance,” said Jagger. “The drums, the feet, and also the spitting out of the lyrics on a song like this, where you’ve got a lot of words coming at you very quickly, and they’ve got to be in time.”

Getty Keith Richards, Mick Jagger, and Ronnie Wood of The Rolling Stones (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for UMG)

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Wood confirmed that “Mr. Charm” is The Rolling Stones’ commentary on the current state of the world. The song features the lines, ‘Who would you really trust? Is it Boeing, is it NASA, is it mad mogul Mr. Musk?’ was the Stones’ commentary on the perilous state of the world.

Talking to Classic Rock, Wood said, “We have to try and keep the smile on people’s faces as well as being blatantly honest with them, you know, about that sickness in the land,” adding, “There’s a lot of bad things going on.”

“Apart from the crazy people we have running things, there’s the climate and the crazy weather we’re having. The hot is getting hotter, the cold is getting colder, and ne’er the twain shall meet, you know?”

About The ‘Mr. Charm’ Music Video

Getty Alexander Skarsgård Photo EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER / POOL)

As reported by Rolling Stone, the clip for the Rolling Stones music video was shot in Palmdale, California and was directed by Henry Scholfield. In the footage, Skarsgård’s character can be seen arriving at a run-down motel and diner in the desert.

As he enters with his shirt open, he immediately charms all of the patrons in the diner. However, one woman, played by model Sara Sampaio, is immune to his magnetic allure. Readers can watch the video below.

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The Rolling Stones have also released a new track, “Bad Luck Hideaway,” which features a duet between Mick Jagger and Keith Richards and drums by Charlie Watts. The song was produced by Andrew Watt.