Beloved Metal Singer Reveals Aggressive Brain Tumor: ‘Not Operable and Is Only Treated to Gain Time’

Singer and songwriter Amanda Somerville is known to heavy metal fans for her work with such acts as Epica, Avantasia, Kamelot and other groups.

A leading figure in the symphonic metal scene, Somerville has toured with such iconic rockers as Alice Cooper and Deep Purple frontman Ian Gillan, and was a featured vocalist with the orchestral rock tour Rock Meets Classic.

On Sunday, October 11, Somerville took to social media to share some devastating news with her fans.

A Tough Diagnosis

“My dear Somervillains,” the singer wrote in her social medial message.

“I owe you a personal word. Many of you have heard by now — the news has been traveling faster than I have — and I’m sorry it’s taken me this long to speak to you directly. These past weeks have been a blur of hospitals, scans, biopsies and difficult conversations, and I needed time to understand what we’re facing before I could find the words. And with 3 little girls, it’s imperative that I can function,” she continued.

“On September 8th, I was diagnosed with diffuse midline glioma (DMG) — an aggressive, cancerous brain tumor that is unfortunately not operable and is only treated to gain time. I am currently undergoing radiation and chemotherapy here in Germany, and [husband and metal musician] Sander Gommans is by my side through all of it,” Somerville wrote.

“I won’t pretend this isn’t serious. It is. But I am being cared for by excellent doctors, and we are pursuing every option available to us, including new treatments that give us real reason for hope,” she added.

“Your messages, your prayers, your love — I have felt all of it, even in the silence. Thank you for carrying me. For now, just knowing you’re with us means everything. ,” Somerville concluded.

Support From Her Fans

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Fans were shook upon hearing her news, and many shared their best wishes for Somerville, whose music video for the single “Silence,” a duet with Michael Kiske, has amassed nearly 6 million views on YouTube.

“Never lose hope, never [expletive] quit…” wrote a fan on Facebook, where she also shared her message.”Your stage presence has always been amazing, breath taking and so positive, words can’t describe. We need you to lighten up the stages again.”

Another fan wrote, “Dear Amanda – Prayers, Love and Light are with you. I wrote this for a dear friend when he was battling his own cancer. I share it with you now and with anyone else who wants to pass it along. Maybe it will bring a measure of peace. Blessings be.”

Another shared her thoughts, writing, “Dear Amanda, In times as hard as this, that is what we need: to hold fast to those who are with us through every story. We do not know the future; what we know is what is here and now. I wish you much light, calm, and strength! Your songs and your voice are always on my playlist because they convey a message that helps me keep going, too… May hope always cradle your life and the lives of your loved ones!! Much love .”