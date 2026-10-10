Chili Gives an Update on T-Boz After TLC Star’s Hospitalization for Medical Crisis

During a recent tour stop, TLC member Chilli addressed the current health status of fellow star T-Boz. Chilli and T-Boz, along with the late Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, made up the famous trio that sang the enduring ’90s hits such as the Kandi Burrus-written “No Scrubs” and “Waterfalls.” The group embarked on the successful “IT’S ICONIC” tour on August 15. Along with TLC, Salt-N-Pepa with DJ Spinderella and En Vogue were also on the tour.

Getty Chilli and T-Boz perform on August 15, 2026.

In the update, Chilli said onstage, “Some of you may not know that my group member T-Boz has sickle cell disease and sometimes, you know, she’ll have a crisis and she did this time and she’s taking some very necessary time that she needs to get back to 100%.”

The 55-year-old promised, “I’m going to continue to hold it down for my sister tonight. And I’m gonna ask each and every one of you to help me hold it down for her tonight.

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Chilli Previously Spoke About T-Boz Back in September

During another show on September 25, Chilli told the crowd, “First of all I just wanna thank you guys so much for coming out to see the ‘IT’S ICONIC’ tour. Thank you very much.”

Shen then addressed the health of 56-year-old T-Boz, saying, “As some of you may know, some of you may not know that my sister T-Boz has sickle cell disease. This month is sickle cell disease awareness month. And she is doing really good guys, She is getting better every day. Stronger every day. And until she comes back, I’m her sister and I’m gonna keep holding it down for her. That’s what I’m gonna do.”

T-Boz temporarily left the tour on August 28 to take time for her health. On September 3, People reported they were told by a rep that the singer, whose full name is Tionne Watkins, “recently experienced a sickle cell crisis that required hospitalization, and she is currently recovering and regaining her strength.”

The rep added, “The love shown for T-Boz has been overwhelming. Hearing audiences sing her parts, lift her up in prayer, and surround TLC with so much love has meant more than we can express. Sickle cell is a serious illness, so we ask everyone to please keep the prayers coming as Tionne continues to recover. We are immensely grateful for the love and support.”

Kandi Burruss Previously Revealed Why Gave ‘No Scrubs’ to TLC

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“No Scrubs first came about because it was a dem for Tiny and I,” Kandi shared a few years ago on Club Shay Shay. She went on, “To be clear, she and I had a whole bunch of hot records at that time,” and that she like “No Scrubs,” but also had a goal of being a writer and writing for other artists.

She says legendary record exec L.A. Reid heard the track and wanted it for TLC, so Kandi agreed “Let ’em having,” believing she could always “write another one.”

Although she says she didn’t know anticipate the track’s massive success, she believes “a song goes to who it’s supposed to go to” and that “TLC definitely took it to where it needed to go.”